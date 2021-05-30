Tensions high as Tulsa recalls massacre

TULSA -- A "Remember and Rise" concert organized by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission was abruptly canceled. Oklahoma's governor was ousted from the commission for pushing limits on how racism is taught in schools. And some residents are planning to boycott the opening of Greenwood Rising, a new museum that construction workers are racing to finish in the heart of Black Wall Street.

As Tulsa commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1921 race massacre, political tensions and racial divisions have blown up in a city still grappling with how to heal a century after one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history.

The commission organizing the commemoration has been denounced by some community groups who are staging their own events in Greenwood focused on survivors and descendants.

Amid the strife, the city is braced for armed groups to march through Greenwood, including a Second Amendment demonstration by the New Black Panther Party. And President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Tulsa on Tuesday, the day the city resumes its excavation of a mass grave in Oaklawn Cemetery that could be connected to the massacre.

Much of the acrimony in Tulsa revolves around the issue of reparations for the violence unleashed by a White mob on May 31, 1921, which left as many as 300 people dead and 10,000 homeless and destroyed one of the most prosperous Black neighborhoods in the country.

The centennial commission, chaired by Democratic state Sen. Kevin Matthews, who is Black, raised $30 million for the commemoration, the construction of Greenwood Rising and other projects. One of the most highly anticipated events was the "Remember and Rise" gathering on Memorial Day at ONEOK Field, which was to feature a performance by John Legend and a keynote speech by voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

On Thursday, the concert was canceled "due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers," the commission said.

But Tulsa activists and lawyers representing three of the last known massacre survivors -- Viola Fletcher, 107, her brother Hughes Van Ellis, 100, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106 -- said the celebrities pulled out after the commission failed to address requests that it use some of its funds to compensate survivors and descendants for what they lost during the rampage.

Matthews told reporters Friday that the lawyers for the survivors had initially sought inclusion in "Remember and Rise" in return for $100,000 each and a $2 million donation to a reparations fund.

After the commission agreed to those terms, Williams said, the request changed to $1 million for each survivor and $50 million for the fund. "We could not respond to those demands," he said.

But his account was disputed by the attorneys representing the survivors in a reparations lawsuit filed last year against Tulsa, Tulsa County, the state and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.

"There was never a nonnegotiable demand" for $50 million, the legal team said. "The nonnegotiable issues were that the fund would provide direct financial support to survivors and descendants and that the fund would be administered by descendants and North Tulsa community members, and the fund be held in a Black bank."

The commission's candlelight vigil, scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Monday to mark the time the first shot was fired in the 1921 massacre, will go on as planned.

"It is disappointing the national folks who were going to come to ONEOK Field are not coming," Matthews said, "but that is not as important as the candlelight vigil, where we will honor those who have fallen and gone before."

A number of activists said Matthews did not include survivors, descendants and Greenwood community activists in the initial stages of planning.

Last week, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt was ousted from the centennial commission after he signed a bill that would prohibit public school teachers from teaching about "critical race theory" or lessons about race and racism that would make some students uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, city officials have prepared for potential clashes between extremist groups, aware that Tulsa could be a target for white nationalists as well as the New Black Panther Party.

The present-day struggles are unlikely to be settled any time soon, said Michael Mason, a Tulsa journalist and founding member of the Center for Public Secrets, a counterculture arts center.

When Archbishop Desmond Tutu visited the city in 2004, "he called Tulsa a powder keg," Mason said. "That is more true now than it was before because of unresolved tensions surrounding the massacre."