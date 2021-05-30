Texas GOP finalizes elections bill

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting legislation in the U.S., putting the last touches on a bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.

The changes would need to be approved before midnight today, when the GOP-controlled Legislature wraps up a session in which Republicans have muscled through staunchly conservative measures pertaining to guns, abortion and how race can be taught in public schools.

But none have drawn backlash like Senate Bill 7, which Republicans packed with a raft of voting restrictions that would alter how the country's biggest red state conducts elections. Democrats have virtually no path to stop it from passing, thereby putting Republicans on the brink of a major victory in their nationwide campaign to impose voting restrictions after former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would sign the measure, which Democrats have said they would challenge in court. President Joe Biden released a statement calling the Texas bill's final form "wrong and un-American."

"Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It's part of an assault on democracy that we've seen far too often this year -- and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans," Biden said.

The final version of the bill was hashed out behind closed doors by negotiators from the state House and Senate, nearly all of them Republicans. They preserved the elimination of 24-hour polling stations and drive-thru voting centers, both of which Harris County, the state's largest Democratic stronghold, introduced last year in an election that saw record turnout.

GOP legislators are also moving to prohibit Sunday voting before 1 p.m., which critics called an attack on what is commonly known as "souls to the polls" -- a get-out-the vote campaign used by Black church congregations nationwide. The idea traces back to the civil-rights movement.

The provision is "clearly intended to limit the Sunday vote" and would result in longer afternoon lines at polling places, said Gary Bledsoe, president of the NAACP of Texas.

Texas is also set to newly empower partisan poll watchers, allowing them more access inside polling places and threatening criminal penalties against elections officials who restrict their movement. Republicans originally proposed giving poll watchers the right to take photos, but that language was removed from the final bill.

Another provision could also make it easier to overturn an election in Texas, allowing for a judge to void an outcome if the number of fraudulent votes cast could change the result, regardless of whether it was proved that fraud affected the outcome.

Major corporations, including Texas-based American Airlines and Dell, have warned that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. But Republicans shrugged off their objections and in some cases ripped business leaders for speaking out.

The top Republican negotiators, state Sen. Bryan Hughes and state Rep. Briscoe Cain, called the bill "one of the most comprehensive and sensible election reform bills" in Texas' history.

"Even as the national media minimizes the importance of election integrity, the Texas Legislature has not bent to headlines or corporate virtue signaling," a joint statement read.

Texas already has some of the country's tightest voting restrictions and is regularly cited by nonpartisan groups as a state where it is especially hard to vote. It was one of the few states that did not make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic.

Since Trump's defeat, at least 14 states have enacted more restrictive voting laws, according to the New York-based Brennan Center for Justice. It has also counted nearly 400 bills filed this year nationwide that would restrict voting.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press.