UAPB fraternity earns top honor

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Gamma Sigma chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi received Kappa's National Edward Giles Irvin Award for Medium Chapter of the Year.

According to a news release from the Grand Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi, located in Philadelphia, on May 15, the Grand Board of Directors received and approved Grand Chapter Awards and presented them during the Virtual 85th Grand Chapter Meeting.

The Edward Giles Irvin Award of Kappa Alpha Psi is the highest award available to an undergraduate chapter chartered by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. for exemplary service to the community.

The Gamma Sigma chapter, led by chapter adviser Ray Walker, was also previously recognized in 2019 as the medium Southwestern Province Chapter of the Year, 2020 large Southwestern Province Chapter of the Year in addition to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd highest GPA in the Southwestern Province.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. is a historically African American Greek-letter organization founded on Jan. 5, 1911, at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

The fraternity has over 170,000 initiated members with 629 active undergraduate and alumni chapters across the United States, and international chapters in Germany, South Korea, Japan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nigeria, South Africa, the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Bermuda with the International Headquarters located in Philadelphia.