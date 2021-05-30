Washington County homicide probed

Authorities are investigating the death of a Washington County woman Friday night as a homicide, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.

Amber Dunigan, 36, of Wedington Woods was found dead in her parked vehicle along Arkansas 16 west of Fayetteville not far from her home, the release said.

Special agents with the state police were called to the scene at 10 p.m., according to the release.

Dunigan's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and time of her death.