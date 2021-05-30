Schneider-Hostetler

Heather Hostetler and Mark Schneider exchanged marriage vows April 24 at Angelo's Garden in Mayflower. Pastor Greg Latham officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Carol and Michael Holland of Hot Springs and Arnold "Bubba" Hostetler of Haskell. Her grandparents are Martha Archer of Arkadelphia and the late C.A. "Charlie" Archer, and Ruth Smith of Arkadelphia and the late Arnold Hostetler Sr.

The groom is the son of Susie and Don Schneider of Mabelvale. His grandparents are the late Hilda and Eugene Strobel and the late Helen and Sylvan Schneider.

Attending the bride were Ashley Bean as matron of honor; Taylor Huckaby, Kayla Harrington and Kelsey Watson as bridesmaids; and Monroe Barnes and Briley Huckaby as flower girls.

Attending the groom were Mark's son, Aiden, as honorary best man; Cullen Anson as best man; Doug Schneider, Rob Gunther and Doug Craft as groomsmen; and Jack Jansen as ring bearer.

The reception was also held at Angelo's Garden.

The bride is a graduate of Baptist Health College of Little Rock and works as an ICU registered nurse at UAMS.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a degree in business management. He is the self-employed owner of Schneider Lawn and Landscape.

The couple will reside in Little Rock after a honeymoon trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Ryall-Fike

Emma Fike and Austin Ryall were united in marriage May 23 at Royal Ridge Barn in Royal.

She is the daughter of Schelle and Steve Fike of Little Rock.

He is the son of Cheryl and Randy Ryall of Sherwood.

The couple will live in Little Rock.

Thompson-Saccente

Wedding vows were exchanged by Dr. Jennifer Saccente and Edward Thompson on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock.

She is the daughter of Drs. Suzanne and Michael Saccente of Little Rock.

He is the son of Allyson and Travis Thompson of Benton.

The couple will reside in Houston.