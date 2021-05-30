Wilson helps UA advance in 4 events

University of Arkansas sprinter Tiana Wilson, a sophomore from Hamburg, helped the Razorbacks qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in four events Saturday night at the West Prelims in College Station, Texas.

Wilson ran 11.27 seconds to take fifth in the 100 meters and 22.92 to take sixth in the 200.

The top-12 finishers advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wilson also ran the anchor leg on Arkansas' 1,600 and 400 relays that finished third and fifth, respectively.

The 1,600 relay of Paris Peoples, Morgan Burks-Magee, Shafiqua Maloney and Wilson ran 3:27.58. The 400 relay of Yoveinny Mota, Jada Baylark, Jayla Hollis and Wilson ran 43.46.

Baylark, a junior from Little Rock Parkview, also advanced in the 100 and 200. She ran 11.27 in the 100 -- the same time as Wilson -- but was sixth officially in 11.268 to Wilson's 11.266.

Baylark ran 22.86 to take fourth in the 200. Maloney advanced in the 800 by taking second in 2:03.30.

Daszay Freeman, Hollis and Mota all advanced in the 100 hurdles. Freeman was third (12.92), Hollis seventh (13.19) and Mota eighth (13.21).

Also advancing for the Razorbacks on Saturday night were Krissy Gear in the 1,500 (second in 4:10.09) and Lauren Gregory in the 5,000 (sixth in 15:59.95).

Arkansas pole vaulters Lauren Martinez, Mackenzie Hayward and Bailee McCorkle advanced Thursday night along with Katie Izzo in the 10,000 and G'Auna Edwards in the long jump.

The Razorbacks will have a combined 17 entries at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with 15 athletes in 11 events.