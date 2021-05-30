Work to shut part of Arkansas 105

A section of Arkansas 105 surrounding the Pope County community of Oak Grove will be closed to through traffic for five months starting Tuesday while a bridge is replaced, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the section of the highway between Arkansas 164 and Arkansas 124 beginning at 8 a.m., weather permitting, to allow work to replace the bridge over Isabell Creek.

Drivers are encouraged to detour using Arkansas 164 and 124 through Moreland, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by barricades and signs.

Oak Grove is about 14 miles northeast of Russellville. About 1,400 vehicles travel daily on the section of Arkansas 105 south of Oak Grove while 920 vehicles travel on the section of the highway north of the unincorporated community, according to department data.