Ethiopians decry foreign responses to war

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its war in Tigray.

Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.

The protesters carried placards that said, "Ethiopian young people denounce the western intervention." Others said Ethiopia's sovereignty was at stake.

The U.S. said last week it has started restricting visas for government and military officials of Ethiopia and Eritrea, who are seen as undermining efforts to resolve the fighting in Tigray, home to an estimated 6 million of Ethiopia's 110 million people. Washington is also imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia.

Ethiopia called the U.S. action "misguided" and "regrettable."

"The Ethiopian government will not be deterred by this unfortunate decision of the U.S. administration," said the ministry of foreign affairs.

Belarus police arrest news site editor

KYIV, Ukraine -- The chief editor of a popular internet news site in one of Belarus' largest cities was detained and his home searched amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Police said Sunday that they were investigating Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota on suspicion of extremism. The publication focuses on Belarus' fifth-largest city Grodno.

City police said the website "posted information products that were duly recognized as extremist," but did not give details. The website said Shota was held by police for several hours before being released, and that computer hard drives were taken from his home.

Shota has collaborated with the country's most popular internet portal, Tut.by, which authorities closed this month after arresting 15 employees.

Belarus' crackdown escalated a week ago with the arrest of dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, who were aboard a commercial flight that was diverted to the Minsk airport because of an alleged bomb threat. The flight was flying over Belarus en route from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania.

The move sparked wide denunciation in the West as an act of hijacking and demands for Pratasevich's release. The European Union banned flights from Belarus.

Pratasevich is charged with organizing riots, which carries a potential sentence of 15 years.

Iran charges tourist as spy, propagandist

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian authorities indicted a French tourist on charges of spying and spreading propaganda against the system, his lawyer said Sunday. It was the latest in a series of cases against foreigners amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

Benjamin Berier was arrested in May last year after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions "in the media" about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.

Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can bring up to 10 years in prison, while spreading propaganda can be punishable by three months to a year.

Berier's indictment was handed up by the justice department in the northeastern city of Mashahd. It wasn't clear when his trial would take place.

Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran's security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. Tehran denies it, but there have been prisoner exchanges in the past.

Mortar shell kills 7 Afghan wedding-goers

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A mortar shell hit a wedding ceremony in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people, mostly children, and wounding at least four, a police spokesman said.

Taliban insurgents attacked a government security checkpoint in the district of Tagab on Saturday night and one of their mortar shells hit a house, Kapisa provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said Sunday.

But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused police of firing several mortar shells toward the house, causing the casualties.

Both the Taliban and government forces routinely blame each other for attacks; the assailants are rarely identified and the public is seldom informed of the results of investigations.

In the first three months of this year, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State group Sunday claimed responsibility for a roadside bomb that struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Kapisa on Saturday, killing at least four and wounding 11.

The militant group said the minivan was carrying "Shiite apostates."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports