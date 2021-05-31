Benton County marriage licenses

May 20

Brooks Patterson Hedstrom, 24, and Madison Nicolette Trees, 24, both of Bentonville

Jeremie Daniel Ritzman, 26, and Ana Rebeca Rodriguez Ortiz, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Ian James Strother, 27, Bentonville, and Leslie Ann Dagen, 27, Bella Vista

Josiah David Thomason, 21, and Mya McLeod, 20, both of Abilene, Texas

Brooks Jason Wallace, 47, and Alicia Adalaide Fayard, 46, both of Bentonville

Michael Thomas Young, 79, Pea Ridge, and Peggy Louise Fahur, 76, Bentonville

May 21

Devin Jamon Bowers, 28, and Liza Claire Eppley, 27, both of Little Rock

Mason James Christian, 23, Westville, Okla., and Korbi Lynn Sweat, 21, Gravette

Carlos Rodrigo Dardon, 26, and Abby Lee O'Leary, 32, both of Grove, Okla.

Andrew Nathan Drew, 24, and Megan Grace Phillips, 20, both of Rogers

Robert Chase Godfrey, 28, and Samantha Jean Drymon, 25, both of Rogers

Charles Irving Jones III, 40, Bentonville, and Ashley Nicole Lamborn, 34, Pea Ridge

Al Ildefonso Jusino, 64, and Kathryn Louise Quinn, 55, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Marvin Lambeth, 55, and Jennifer Joy Long, 47, both of Bentonville

Gavin Gregory Martin, 22, and Chloe Elizabeth Dixon, 19, both of Bentonville

Jesus Higinio Monterrosa-Gomez, 41, and Amy Elizabeth Garcia, 44, both of Rogers

Rodney Harold Morgan, 60, and Rhonda Kay Aycox, 57, both of Gentry

Gary Leonard Nelson, 52, Phoenix, and Viktoria Ann Eldridge, 51, Centerton

Martin Perez Jr., 28, Rogers, and Teresa Vite, 30, Lowell

Cesar Oswaldo Ruiz-Rodriguez, 38, and Maricela Iniguez, 40, both of Lowell

Marc Andrew Woods, 22, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Makayla Louise Dahl, 20, McKinney, Texas

May 24

Nathan Patrick Allison, 36, and Holly May Davis, 27, both of Bentonville

Gregorio Borrego, 23, and Liliana Alvillar, 20, both of Rogers

Hunter Lynn Hatfield, 26, and Paiten Olivia Griggs, 25, both of Texarkana

Montana Duwayne Key, 35, and Macy Brooke Gregory, 27, both of Gentry

Levi Kristopher Knight, 23, Bella Vista, and Brittany Brooke Slocum, 20, Rogers

Andrea Danielle Latti, 30, and Charlynn Janer, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Marcelino Ramon Palma-Reyes, 54, and Yuridia Donaji Martinez-Zurita, 34, both of Rogers

Levi Jack Sigourney, 33, and Micalena Jean Joanne Pitcher, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Rashena Rena Smith, 33, and Sidney Taylor White, 30, both of Owasso, Okla.

Eduardo Soto-Bermudez, 39, and Ines Manriquez Martinez, 47, both of Rogers

Samuel Paul Stevens, 20, and Lauren Kay Calhoon, 20, both of Lowell

Anthony Lemanuel Thomas, 49, and Paula Renee Bennett, 50, both of Rogers

May 25

Tyler Christopher Early, 21, Auxvasse, Mo., and Emily Adeladdi Williams, 19, Junction City

Trent Robert Jarrett, 25, and Sanjana Venugopal, 24, both of Bentonville

Nathan Dale Woods, 38, and Katelyn Diane Cooper, 31, both of Monett, Mo.

May 26

Daniel Michael Cloud III, 20, and Katlin Marie George, 18, both of Centerton

Stephen Michael Garland, 48, and Misty Ann Daniel, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Cody Austin Lesjak, 29, and Emily Bronte Kulic, 28, both of Bentonville

Hugo Cesar Martinez Martinez, 24, and Dafne Mariana Bobadilla Olvera, 23, both of Rogers

Robert Joseph Rosso, 49, and Casey Brooke Camp, 39, both of Lowell

Dylan Lee Wickwire, 28, and Elizabeth Kathryn Linville, 28, both of Centerton

David Lawrence Zastrow, 30, and Danielle Lyn Jennison, 29, both of Bentonville