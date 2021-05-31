Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 17

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

102 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Container of hot dogs in the bottom of the preparation unit not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Knife stored between the preparation table and the adjoining table. The area is not cleaned and sanitized. Permit posted is for the opening year. Post current permit.

Daylight Donut

405 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple packages of flour, yeast and sugar uncovered and exposed to the environment. Knives, spatula, cutting roller have food particles and accumulated debris.

Guns & Grounds

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Suite 29, Bentonville

Critical violations: Spray bottle and paper towels in hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Happy Donuts

110 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Containers of frosting in front of the hand washing sink. Sink is not easily accessible. Case of raw bacon stored above other ready to eat foods. No time recorded for kolaches, or breakfast sandwiches.

Noncritical violations: Permit posted is expired 3/31/2021.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Containers of salsa did not have a protective covering in walk-in cooler. Multiple containers of dry goods with no lids in food storage area. Buildup of residue in ice machine, particularly around the top and near the sliding door.

Noncritical violations: None

Leroy's Cafe

116 S. Hibler St., Sulphur Springs

Critical violations: Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food. Multiple used and soiled rags on food contact surfaces.

Noncritical violations: Open drink container. Hood and top of fridge have food and grease buildup.

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen

4895 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Pool of water in bottom of prep table.

May 18

B List Burgers

1721 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Utensils in hand wash sink. Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Cook on the grill has no hair restraint. Wiping clothes left on food contact surfaces.

Cafe Louise

2205 S.W. I St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand wash sink near dish machine. Multiple dirty wiping cloths stored on food surfaces.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 9/30/2020.

European Gourmet of NWA

1149 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple items throughout facility including garlic, crumbled cheeses and bread not properly labeled. Multiple cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of back dry storage area.

First Friends Preschool and After School

905 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Ambient temperature of unit around lunch boxes 48 degrees. Lunches moved to fridge with ambient temp of 38 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps

800 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust and debris collecting on the cooling units in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Noodles were stored in a grocery plastic bag in walk-in cooler. Multiple food items were out of temperature: Milk in walk-in cooler at 45 degrees, crab stick at 56 degrees in cold hold unit, noodles in upright cold hold unit at 52 degrees. Food shall be on cold hold at 41 degrees or below. Multiple flies throughout kitchen area where food is being prepared. Large pot of meat was stored in the mop sink.

Noncritical violations: Back door is being kept open with no screen door in place.

Popeye's

2325 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup near fans on walk-in freezer. Door handles to walk-in cooler coated with flour mixture. Cold hold where chicken is stored is spilling water into area enclosed by door below.

Station III

1295 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Hot wings in the pizza case are not at 135 degrees or above. Nor are the chicken liver, gizzards and strips. Food in the preparation table is not at 41 degrees or below. Unit was unplugged. Food destroyed as needed.

Noncritical violations: Food workers not wearing hair restraints in food prep area.

Sugarcoated Bakery

730 Melrose Place, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand wash sink splash guard needed to prevent cross contamination. Eggs in refrigerator above ready-to-eat foods.

Thai Ginger

903 N. Bloomington St., Suite A106 Lowell

Critical violations: Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat vegetables in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

May 19

Adair Early Head Start

1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Packaged ham at 46 and 48 degrees. Packaged cheese 43 degrees in the refrigerator. All should be held in cold hold at 41 degrees or below. Open package of ham has an establishment date marking of 4/30.

Noncritical violations: Employee did not lather for the required time prior to rinsing the soap off hands. Unfinished wooden edge of the shelf and the side of the counter where the hand washing sink is located. Leak in the faucet at the three-compartment sink. Baseboard under the sink is damaged, not attached and no longer in good condition.

Brightwater NWACC Bakeshop

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoops being stored on top of ice machine, unsanitized surface. Condensation buildup on knee height refrigerators leaking onto floor.

Checos Tacos

203 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Carton of eggs stored on shelf above ready-to-eat foods in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Flash Market

998 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, mayo, pickles in the reach-in cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Thermometer is reading 42 degrees. Maintain cold food at 41 degrees or below. Items are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints and clothing that covers body hair.

Los Cerritos Market

303 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Hot dogs in walk-in cooler have expiration date of April 10, 2021, printed on packages.

Noncritical violations: None

Los Cerritos Market Taqueria

303 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

Pollo Campero in Walmart Super Center

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cold hold/salad unit has items marked with TPHC. As it is not holding items at 41 degrees or below, it must be repaired before using it for cold holding time/temperature control for safe food such as the salad lettuce.

Walmart Super Center Deli-Bakery

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on floor of walk-in freezer.

May 21

Speedy's

1200 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Demonstration of knowledge is out of compliance as the employees know the reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler are not holding food at the correct temperature and did not have an alternative location to maintain food at 41 degrees or below until the units can be repaired. Employee changed from washing dishes to filling a container of grated cheese without washing hands prior to handling the bag of cheese and container. Food checked in the two-door cooler and the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. Cooler holding pepperoni at 55 degrees. Walk-in holding gravy at 48 degrees, sausage and egg biscuits at 44 degrees and cheese slices at 43 degrees. Food items moved to another cooler.

Noncritical violations: Employee is not wearing an effective hair restraint.

Sunshine Montessori School

720 N. Walnut St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Two gallons of milk in the front of the small refrigerator are at 44/48 degrees. Gallon in the back is 41 degrees. Maintain milk at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 17 -- Dollar General Store, 404 First Ave. N.E., Gravette; One-Eyed Jack's Fine Tobacco Lounge, 2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 12, Bentonville

May 18 -- Catering Concepts NWA, 903A N. Bloomington St., Suite 102, Lowell; Great Day Skate Place, 1615 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Pizza Hut, 903 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; That 70's Snow, 405 Bloomington St., Lowell; Twisted Mix, 18046 Ridge Road, Gravette

May 19 -- Brightwater Culinary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Seasonal Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Production Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Friendship Pediatric Services, 212 S. Lincoln St., Lowell; Walmart Super Center Food Store, 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

May 21 -- Comida Artesenal, 113 W. Second St., Rogers; Dock & Character Kids Programs, 807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Down Town Rogers Farmer's Market, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers; Snack Lab, 201 S. Main St., Bentonville