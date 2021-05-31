Calendar 5-31-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, May 31

Agencies closed for Memorial Day

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 31: Pine Bluff City Hall, Pine Bluff Transit and other city offices; Jefferson County Courthouse, White Hall City Hall, Liberty Utilities, Waste Management. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas' office will be closed, however SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will continue to take dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments. The state Capitol and all state buildings will be closed.

White Hall Museum hosts Memorial Day event

At 10 a.m. May 31, the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will hold a ceremony in honor of local veterans who have served in the military. The Pine Bluff Community Band will play and the names of those killed or missing in action will be read aloud and the sacrifice of Gold Star Families will be acknowledged. Refreshments will be served.

State Memorial Day event to be live-streamed

The Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock will be the site for the state's live-streamed Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Congressman French Hill and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are scheduled to speak. While the ceremony is by invitation only, the cemetery will be open to the public to visit graves Memorial Day, according to a news release. The public can view the ceremony on the cemetery's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Virtual VA claims clinic set

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs (VA) Regional Office will begin monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinics for Arkansas veterans who have questions about their VA claims, according to a news release. The first claims clinic began May 27. Participants must make an appointment. To schedule a virtual appointment, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. before May 26. The virtual clinics will be staffed by VA Regional Office employees ready to assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding VA claims, according to the release. For details about VA benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

Through Monday, May 31

Early registration set for UAM youth camp

The sixth UAM Kids' University will be held July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for 4-6th graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate -- $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.