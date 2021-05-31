Census technique for hard-to-count places stirs debate

When U.S. Census Bureau workers couldn't find out any information about some households after repeatedly mailing them questionnaire reminders and sending census takers to knock on their doors, the statisticians turned to an obscure, last-resort statistical technique known as "imputation."

Less than 1% of households were counted using the technique during the 2020 census. But some conservative political groups are questioning it, potentially laying a foundation for legal challenges to the data that will ultimately be used for drawing congressional and legislative districts.

Imputation involves using information about neighbors with similar characteristics to fill in head counts or demographic characteristics for households lacking data. For instance, a rowhouse with no information may be counted as having two people if a neighboring rowhouse is occupied by two people. The technique tends to be utilized in hard-to-count places, often with racial and ethnic minorities, where people haven't answered the census questionnaire and could otherwise go uncounted.

"It makes the overall data set -- or census in this case -- more accurate than leaving the gaps blank," Pat Cantwell, a bureau official, said in a blog post earlier this year. "By using imputation, we fill in what we don't know, using information we do know."

The focus for conservatives is on how this technique was applied to college dorms, nursing homes, prisons and other places where people live in groups. These residents were particularly difficult to count during the 2020 census because the pandemic sent college students fleeing campuses and put nursing homes in lockdown. In response, the Census Bureau unexpectedly decided to use the technique for group housing, where about 3% of the U.S. population lives.

In a recent essay, Adam Korzeniewski, a former political appointee assigned to a top position at the Census Bureau during the Trump administration, speculated that the technique favors liberal states over conservative ones.

As applied to group housing, it favored the Northeast with its density of college campuses and stricter lockdowns during the pandemic, at the expense of states like Arizona, Florida and Texas, he said in an essay for The Claremont Institute, a conservative think tank.

Korzeniewski called the technique "the most grievous" issue involving the 2020 census, which determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year. He urged states and courts to take action on it "immediately."

Saying Korzeniewski's essay cherry-picked facts and misrepresented the technique, demographer Bill O'Hare said he doubted any challenge would succeed.

Census expert Terri Ann Lowenthal said there's a risk of undermining confidence in the census by planting seeds of doubt without any proof of inaccuracies caused by the method, which has been scrutinized by nonpartisan experts for decades.

"If you say, 'We don't trust the Census Bureau to produce objective numbers that are as accurate as possible,' you could be signaling to your own constituents and followers that they ought not to bother participating in the future," said Lowenthal, a former congressional staffer who specializes in census issues.

The Census Bureau has been using the technique on households since the 1960 census, and it was challenged and upheld in courts after censuses in 1980 and 2000. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Census Bureau can't use sampling -- a method of using a subset of people to estimate characteristics of the whole population -- but the justices have said that imputation is different from sampling.

Now that the Supreme Court has a solid conservative majority, Korzeniewski said it's possible the court could reverse itself.

Separately, a Republican-oriented redistricting advocacy group sued the Census Bureau two weeks ago under the Freedom of Information Act to get records dealing with the group-housing count, saying it had "significant implications for our nation's redistricting and electoral process."

Fair Lines America Foundation attorney Jason Torchinsky said he didn't know how the group-housing count records would be used, but he added, "I am concerned this is a backdoor way of slowly using sampling in the count."