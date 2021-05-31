Divers search for 7 plane crash victims

SMYRNA, Tenn. -- Investigators Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen Lara, William Lara, David Martin, Jennifer Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tenn. Their names were released after family members had been notified.

Gwen Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight-loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, William Lara, known as Joe Lara, was an actor in the TV series "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

"With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats," Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.

Belarus oil trader on U.S. sanctions list

WASHINGTON -- Nine state-owned enterprises in Belarus cited on a White House sanctions list include industrial plants and an oil trading platform, a Treasury spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden's administration said Friday that it was working on penalties to target Belarusian government officials over the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger jet and the arrest of a dissident journalist a week ago.

The U.S. also is reinstating sanctions against companies, including Belarusian Oil Trade House and the petrochemical conglomerate Belneftekhim and its U.S. unit, the spokesperson said Sunday.

Others based in Belarus include a tire-maker, a fertilizer plant and a paint manufacturer, according to a Treasury list. The sanctions will be reimposed as of Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday without naming the companies.

European Union officials have signaled that sanctions against Belarus would hit economic sectors close to President Alexander Lukashenko, including the country's potash industry. U.S. trade with Belarus amounted to only about $112 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Search for 10 missing migrants halted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for 10 Cuban migrants who disappeared last week after their boat capsized 16 miles south of Key West.

Authorities had rescued two women and six men on Thursday and recovered two bodies.

"The Coast Guard, partner Department of Defense and local agency crews searched continuously the past three days to locate the missing 10 people," Capt. Adam Chamie, the Coast Guard's commander of the Key West sector, said in a statement.

"The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after careful consideration of all the facts. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy," he said.

The Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and other agencies launched a search for the others, but did not locate any of the missing people. Survivors told authorities they left Cuba on Sunday and their vessel sank Wednesday evening.

The search encompassed an area about the size of New Hampshire, the Coast Guard said.

The survivors were found in the water Thursday while a Coast Guard crew was on routine patrol.

2 people slain outside Miami-Dade hall

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured by gunfire in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire started early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the shooting on Twitter.

"We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah. We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!" DeSantis tweeted.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports