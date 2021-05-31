Gausman pushes Giants over Dodgers, Kershaw

LOS ANGELES -- Nothing has stopped Kevin Gausman so far this season. Not even a nagging hip injury.

Gausman capped a stellar May with six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubon hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday.

Gausman (6-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. The right-hander said it has been bothering him for most of the season and doesn't anticipate missing his next scheduled start.

"It's a thing that it kind of just grabs every now and then," said Gausman, who helped himself with an RBI single in the fifth. "It kind of pushes the leg down a little early sometimes. That's the only thing that concerns me is sometimes it kind of has a mind of its own and decides what it wants to do."

Gausman extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings. He went 5-0 in May with a 0.73 ERA and 49 strikeouts.

He joined Jack Coombs (1910 Philadelphia Athletics), J.R. Richard (1979 Houston) and Johan Santana (2004 Minnesota) as the only pitchers in the modern era with eight straight starts of at least five strikeouts and no more than one run allowed.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Gausman's hip trouble makes it harder for him to go deep into games.

"He pitched brilliantly, and in a perfect world we just keep running them out there," Kapler said. "Gausman wants the ball so much, except we need to be respectful when his body's not responding the way he wants it to."

Austin Slater also connected against Kershaw (7-4), sending the Giants to their third win in the four-game set after Los Angeles posted a three-game sweep last weekend. San Francisco has the second-best record in the majors at 33-20 and is a half-game behind San Diego in the NL West.

Most expected the Dodgers and Padres to be competing atop the division, but the defending World Series champions are in third place. Los Angeles (31-22) trails San Diego by 2 1/2 games and are two games in back of San Francisco for second.

The Giants had a 5-0 lead before the Dodgers rallied on a pair of two-run home runs by Max Muncy and Albert Pujols.

After surrendering Pujols' homer with one out in the ninth, Jake McGee struck out Will Smith and got Austin Barnes to fly out for his 12th save in 14 opportunities.

BREWERS 3, NATIONALS 0 Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer and Avisail Garcia homered again, leading Milwaukee to its fourth consecutive victory win.

REDS 5, CUBS 1 Tyler Mahle worked five shutout innings, Eugenio Suarez homered and the Reds stopped the Cubs' six-game win streak. Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, CARDINALS 2 Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, and the Diamondbacks stopped a 13-game losing streak. Arizona had been on the National League's longest losing streak since the Diamondbacks' 14-game skid in 2004.

ROCKIES 4, PIRATES 3 Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent Colorado to the victory. Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1 Lucas Giolito struck out 12, and the White Sox handed the Orioles their 13th consecutive loss. Baltimore matched its worst skid since 2009. It has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.

TIGERS 6, YANKEES 2 Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Tigers completed their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years. New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 3 Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, leading the Royals to the victory. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 4-5, INDIANS 1-6 The Indians rallied for a doubleheader split, taking advantage of another wild outing for Tyler Chatwood. Chatwood (0-2) forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in the seventh, and Jose Ramirez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly in the second game.

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 2 Jared Walsh's 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning for the Angels, and four relievers combined for six scoreless innings.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 2 Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Mariners sent the Rangers to their 12th consecutive road loss.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 6, PHILLIES 2 Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as AL East-leading Tampa Bay won for the 15th time in 16 games.

ASTROS 7, PADRES 4 Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings and Kyle Tucker homered, lifting Houston to the victory. Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits.