DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to read an interesting story on the internet, but advertising boxes kept popping up and even covering the story at times. Frankly, I'm sick of all the clutter for useless products I'll never buy. I know advertising helps keep down the costs of running an internet site, but this just looks like greed. I hate it when I have to keep clicking to a new page to continue to read an article and new advertising keeps covering the story. Then when I go to click on "Next page," the box moves around so I accidently click on some product or service that I refuse to use. That's not how you get people to buy your product. I think people should write to the manufactures of these products as a way to let them know we're tired of these intrusive tactics.

Surely I can't be the only person who is angry about this matter.

-- Rachel M., Phoenix, Ariz.

DEAR READER: I get letters every week complaining about this problem of excess advertising. Apparently, many people feel as you do. How about it, Readers? How do you feel about this problem?

DEAR READERS: New uses for old rolls of wrapping paper:

• Line drawers or shelves with the old paper.

• Let children draw on the back side.

• Frame beautiful wrapping paper and hang in a bathroom.

• Use the back side to draw a pattern for an item you want to sew.

DEAR HELOISE: When my mother came for a visit, I found she liked to eat her dinners in front of her favorite shows on TV. I didn't have any TV trays, so I used what is typically called a "bed tray," with the short fold down legs. It fit perfectly across her lap, and she didn't have to perch on the edge of the sofa cushions to eat. She liked it so much that when she returned home, she bought one just like it.

-- Lori C., Kokomo, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: Every time I buy cans of soda, there is a plastic container at the top that holds the six pack together. I always take that off and cut it into tiny pieces to help prevent animals from being caught in one of the openings. I've seen the damage that can be caused by these plastic things as they float in our oceans and streams.

-- Marilynn S., Rosedale, Md.

DEAR READER: Thank you for reminding all of us to be especially careful with plastic. Every year thousands of pounds of plastic is removed from our oceans and waterways. It's up to all of us to dispose of plastic in proper containers rather than toss these things into our oceans, rivers and streams.

DEAR HELOISE: When signing a card, I wish people would sigh their whole name. When my husband died, I got two cards signed "Linda." I know at least six women named Linda. There was one card signed "Hector," but I don't know anyone named Hector!

-- Joan V., Centerville, Ohio

