Judge suspects technician in cable car accident

ROME -- The three suspects in Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people were allowed to leave prison Sunday after a judge indicated that for now blame fell on just one: a service technician who intentionally disabled the car's emergency brake because it kept locking spontaneously.

Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici said there wasn't sufficient evidence suggesting the owner of the Mottarone cable car company, Luigi Nerini, or the maintenance chief, Enrico Perocchio, knew the technician had deactivated the brake on several occasions even before the May 23 disaster.

After evaluating prosecutors' request for continued detention of the three, Buonamici determined there was no flight risk and ordered the managers freed, while allowing the technician, Gabriele Tadini, to leave under house arrest. The three men, who remain under investigation, left the Verbania prison early Sunday, accompanied by their lawyers.

Fourteen people were killed when the lead cable of the Mottarone funicular overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Italy snapped and the emergency brake failed to prevent the cable car from reeling at high speed backward down the support line. The cable car pulled off the line entirely after passing the support pylon, crashed to the ground and then rolled down the mountain until it was stopped by a stand of trees.

The lone survivor, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, remains hospitalized but conscious, with his aunt looking after him. Eitan's Israeli-born parents, his younger brother and his great-grandparents were killed in the disaster and their remains were sent back to Israel.

It isn't known why the pulling cable snapped.

The Vipiteno, Italy-based company that maintains the lift, Leitner SpA, has said "no irregularities were detected" during the November 2020 magnetic testing of the lead cable, and that no other annual check had turned up problems either.

Tadini admitted during questioning that he had left a fork-shaped bracket on the cable car's emergency brake to disable it because it kept locking on its own while the car was in service, said his lawyer, Marcello Perillo.

Speaking to reporters outside the prison, Perillo said Tadini never would have left the bracket in place if he thought doing so might endanger passengers.

"He is not a criminal and would never have let people go up with the braking system blocked had he known that there was even a possibility that the cable would have broken," Perillo said. "He can't even begin to get his head around the fact that the cable broke."

Based on Tadini's testimony, prosecutors had hypothesized that the managers knew about the jerry-rigged brake and had an economic reason in using it to keep the funicular running.

The lift, which features four large tram cars bringing passengers up and down the mountain, had just reopened April 26 after a lengthy covid-19 shutdown and was gearing up for the summer tourist season in a picturesque part of northern Italy.

But lawyers for Nerini and Perocchio said the two denied knowing anything about Tadini's action and said they had no reason to let a cable car without a brake system operate. The judge concurred, saying neither they nor Leitner, the maintenance company, would have had an interest in doing so.

As he left the prison, Perocchio said he was "desperately sad" for the victims and never would have authorized disabling the emergency brake.

"I've been working in cable cars for 21 years, and I know there's no reason in the world to do that," he told reporters.

