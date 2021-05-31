Lanes on U.S. 71 set for shutdown

Work to build a new interchange for Arkansas 549, U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closings on U.S. 71 starting Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close lanes on U.S. 71, also called Walton Boulevard, at what is called the Bella Vista Bypass interchange to allow bridge and traffic signal work.

Various lanes will be closed during overnight hours through June 11, weather permitting, the department said. The lane closings will take place from 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. during the work week and from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement, the department said.

The work is part of $66.6 million project to construct about 2.8 miles of roads and bridges on Arkansas 549 as well as the interchange.