Man dies, woman hurt in I-30 crash

An Indiana man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 near the Hot Spring County town of Friendship, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

About 3:45 a.m., Jeffrey Shelton, 66, of Terre Haute was driving a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer westbound on the highway when he attempted to pass a 2006 Freightliner, according to the report. Shelton's rig struck the rear of the other tractor-trailer, causing it to leave the roadway and jackknife, the report said.

Beverly Shelton, 66, also of Terre Haute, was a passenger in the 2020 Freightliner and was injured, the preliminary crash summary stated. The driver of the second rig was not injured.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.