British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, his Downing Street office said Sunday. Johnson’s office confirmed reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. “The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” Downing Street said. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.” The couple have reportedly sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for a celebration on July 30, 2022. Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, no more than 30 people can attend a wedding. Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds, an environmental advocate, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred. The marriage is Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships. The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

Shia LaBeouf has been ordered into a diversion program related to an arrest for misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor battery last summer, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. A judge’s order handed down Thursday means the actor could skip jail time in the case. LaBeouf pleaded innocent last fall when he was arraigned in a Los Angeles court for a June 12 altercation in which he allegedly stole a man’s hat. According to the city attorney’s office, which gave a statement to E! News, LaBeouf must go to therapy once a week; stay sober and attend a 12-step program and wear a sobriety monitor; refrain from violence; give up to law enforcement any weapons he might have; and stay 100 yards away from the victim and from the location of the confrontation. If that’s completed within 12 months, the charges could be dropped. LaBeouf also has to obey all laws and can’t contact the victim, who was identified in prior legal documents as Tyler Murphy. The incident was described initially by TMZ as a verbal altercation that turned physical and ended with LaBeouf taking Murphy’s hat. More recently, LaBeouf was accused by former girlfriend FKA twigs of physical and emotional abuse. Days after those allegations went public, the singer Sia tweeted an allegation that LaBeouf had “conned” her into an adulterous relationship by claiming to be single. “I am not in the position to defend any of my actions,” LaBeouf said in response to the allegations. “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”