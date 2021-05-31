Dale Drummond, a police sergeant in Beverly Hills, Calif., said about 30 officers and 25 civilian support staffers were dispatched to Rodeo Drive after a fan meet-up for You-Tube personality Austin McBroom drew hundreds of people, temporarily shutting down the street.

Gigi Gaskins, the owner of a hat shop in Nashville, Tenn., issued an apology and deleted a photo she posted of herself on Instagram wearing a yellow patch resembling the Star of David — which Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust — with the words “not vaccinated.”

Daphne Westbrook, 18, missing since 2019, was found safe during a traffic stop in Samson, Ala., but authorities said they are still looking for her father, who is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping in connection with her abduction in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Amartya Kumar Sen, 87, an Indian economist and philosopher who studies the causes of famines, was named winner in the social sciences category of this year’s Princess of Asturias award for his contributions to “promoting justice, freedom and democracy,” the award jury said.

Anthony Jackson, 50, of Savannah, Ga., was sentenced to 30 years and 6 months after pleading guilty to multiple federal charges in the operation of a national sex trafficking scheme and the distribution of large quantities of marijuana around the city, according to federal prosecutors.

Elwin Leboeuf Jr., 53, of Thibodaux, La., was intercepted by a detective and arrested after police said they learned he was possibly headed to a hospital where he had earlier called in “terroristic threats” that resulted in a lockdown.

Steven Turner Jr., 44, of Higginsville, Mo., was arrested and charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a bullet-riddled sport utility vehicle in Independence.

Derion Vence, 28, of Houston, was sentenced to 40 years for charges related to the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter who was missing for several weeks before her remains were found near Hope.

Julian Netters, wanted on a murder warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Gwinnett County, Ga., was arrested at his home in Memphis by U.S. marshals and scheduled to be extradited to Georgia, according to the agency.

