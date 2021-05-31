TENNIS

Osaka fined after win

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday in Paris -- and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1. She had declared Wednesday on social media that she would not speak to the press and kept that promise. Hours later, Osaka turned to her preferred method of communication these days, tweeting: "anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable." Osaka framed the matter as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss. The fine was assessed by the tournament referee at Roland Garros and announced in a joint statement from the French tennis federation and counterparts at the sport's other majors. Also on Sunday, U.S. Open champion and two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem lost 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 loss to 68th-ranked Pablo Andujar.

SOCCER

U.S. men lose

Steven Zuber scored after failed clearances by Sergino Dest and Tim Ream in the 63rd minute, and Switzerland beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday in St. Gallen, Switzerland, to stop the Americans' nine-game unbeaten streak. Sebastian Lletget put the 20th-ranked U.S. ahead in the fifth minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez tied the score for the No. 13 Swiss in the 10th minute. Rodriguez sent a penalty kick wide in the 42nd minute after Dest was called for a hand ball when Silvvan Widmer flicked the ball off his outstretched right arm. Switzerland went ahead after Dest swung a foot in a clearance attempt and deflected a cross toward Breel Embolo. Its five-game winning streak over, the U.S. will travel to Denver to play Honduras on Thursday in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

MOTOR SPORTS

Swiss motorcyclist dies

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence, Italy, announced Sunday. He was 19. Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday's session, which was immediately red-flagged. Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider's legs. He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence. Dupasquier was in his second season in MotoGP's lightweight class and was in the top 10 in the overall standings heading into the weekend. The MotoGP grid staged a one-minute silence ahead of Sunday's 23-lap race, which was won by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

GOLF

Ewing takes Match Play

Ally Ewing won the LPGA Match Play on Sunday at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nev., beating Sophia Popov 2 and 1 for her second tour victory. Ewing won the difficult par-4 14th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead and closed out her German rival with a double-bogey halve on the par-3 17th. She won the par-4 second and fourth holes and held the 2-up lead until Popov took the par-5 11th with a birdie. In the semifinals, Ewing beat Ariya Jutanugarn 3 and 2, and Popov edged Shanshan Feng 1 up. Feng conceded the third-place match to Jutanugarn because of the heat and fatigue with the U.S. Women's Open only days away at Olympic in San Francisco.

Wiesberger retains title

Bernd Wiesberger retained his title at the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to win by five shots on Sunday in Farso, Denmark. The Austrian golfer won the tournament in Denmark in 2019 and it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Wiesberger took a one-shot lead over Alexander Bjork into the final round and was three clear of Laurie Canter. Bjork shot 70 and Canter shot 69 -- the highest scores in the top 16 overall finishers. Guido Migliozzi shot the lowest round of the day, a birdie-free 63, to finish alone in second.

Young wins in Illinois

Cameron Young won by five strokes Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill. Young shot a final-round 67, totaling an 18-under 266. It was Young's second consecutive victory on the tour after also winning last week at the AdventHealth Championship. Adam Svensson was second at 13-under and Taylor Dickson was third at 12-under. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with a 72 on Sunday and closed the tournament at 5-under 279.

HOCKEY

Lightning win on road

Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night in Raleigh, N.C., to open their NHL second-round playoff series. Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp all day with 37 saves. Jake Bean scored on the power play early in the third period for Carolina.

Avalanche roll

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series in Denver. Colorado raced out to a 5-0 lead. Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one. William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Robin Lehner was a surprise starter in net and stopped 30 shots in his first appearance of the playoffs. He stepped in for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net for all seven games as the Golden Knights eliminated Minnesota on Friday.