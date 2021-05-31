Orchestra to take downtown theater

The Texarkana, Texas, City Council unanimously approved a contract with the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra to take over management of the Perot Theatre.

The contract is for $272,207 for three years with three one-year renewal options. A citizen advisory committee recommended the orchestra after evaluating its proposal and those of two other organizations, the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council and VenuWorks, an entertainment venue management company.

Before the vote, orchestra director Andrew Clark and musical director Philip Mann gave a brief presentation explaining their vision for the theater as a community hub for the performing arts.

The Tex arkana Symphony Orchestra wants the theater to be "a familiar and special place to everyone in Texarkana," as well as the first place locals think of when considering entertainment options, Mann said.

Plans include convening community committees to get input about programming, prioritizing needed repairs and renovations and expanding the theater's offerings to include national and international programs, speakers and Broadway shows while making the theater accessible to local talent.

The council got its first official look at a proposal to create a downtown entertainment district where open containers of alcohol would be allowed outdoors.

Lisa Thompson briefed the council on the idea to mirror a similar district created in 2019 in Texarkana, Arkansas, with the intent to promote development and attract visitors downtown.

If the ordinance creating the district passes, people will be allowed to have open non-glass containers of alcoholic beverages outdoors, with the exception of Sundays between 2:15 a.m. and noon and other days between 2:15 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The district would, for the most part, coincide with the downtown Arts and Historic District and include the Perot Theatre, Texarkana Regional Arts Center, the Art Park, the Kress Gap, the Ace of Clubs House, Pecan Point and Silvermoon on Broad, but not the Bi-State Justice Building.

The ordinance prohibits the use of glass containers for any liquid on public streets, sidewalks, or alleys, and does not conflict with already existing ordinances pertaining to noise. Texas law concerning alcohol, including the need for permits to sell alcohol and the prohibition of open containers in vehicles, would remain in effect.