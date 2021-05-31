100 years ago

May 31, 1921

• According to R. O. Reynolds, merchant and planter of Woodson, oil is seeping in several places from the Arkansas River bank three and one-half miles east of Woodson. Mr. Reynolds said that he has known of the oil seepage for two years, but that no importance was attached to it until the publication of reports concerning possible oil pools in the sandbar near Little Rock. Mr. Reynolds said that while the flow is not a constant volume the variation seems to be caused largely by landslides due to caving banks.

50 years ago

May 31, 1971

• Indications are that there are more blacks than whites in 10 of the new House of Representative districts under the state Board of Apportionment's tentative reapportionment plan. The districts are in Pulaski County and East and Southeast Arkansas. According to 1960 and 1970 Census figures, seven of the districts will have black majorities. Negro leaders estimate a black majority in three or four other districts where black-white ratios have not been determined.

25 years ago

May 31, 1996

• Little Rock fire investigators Thursday were still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an office at the state Department of Community Punishment at 1421 E. Ninth St., where parole officers work. Firefighters said Thursday that they still aren't sure what started the fire. A security guard who works at a nearby business told police he thought a man carrying a 40-ounce bottle in a brown paper sack might have thrown it into the office Tuesday about 11:25 p.m. The guard said he saw the man walk near the building, then noticed flames in the building four minutes later.

10 years ago

May 31, 2011

• Its broken wing now healed, an American bald eagle will be released into the wild near Greers Ferry Lake on Saturday, one month shy of Independence Day. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission turned the eagle over to Rodney Paul, a certified rehabilitator of birds of prey, about four months ago after someone found it with a broken left wing in Calhoun County in south Arkansas. "It's great to see something that you've taken care of, that wouldn't have survived [otherwise] ... go back into the wild," Paul said. "We've released over 400 birds [of prey] in the last eight years."