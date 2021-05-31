Parish rebuilding slow as hurricanes expected

CAMERON, La. -- Scores of people in coastal Louisiana are still living in campers on dirt mounds or next to cement slabs where their houses once stood. Unresolved insurance claims and a shortage of supply and labor are stymieing building efforts. And weather forecasters are warning of more possible devastation to come.

Nine months after two back-to-back hurricanes hammered their towns, residents are still struggling to recover -- even as they brace for another onslaught of storms in the season that starts Tuesday.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting 13 to 20 named storms -- six to 10 of which will become hurricanes and three to five of which will be major hurricanes -- for this year's Atlantic season, which runs through November.

"We're scared to death for this next season," said Clarence Dyson, who is staying with his wife and four kids in a 35-foot camper with bunk beds while the home they had been renting in Cameron Parish undergoes repairs after Hurricane Laura.

The parish -- a Louisiana designation similar to a county -- is made up of small communities on the southwestern coast where residents have lived for generations, often working in the shrimp industry or, more recently, at one of the area's liquefied natural gas plants.

The region features a stunning, peaceful landscape where families go crabbing together, birds perch on swaying strands of marsh grass and wind-gnarled oak trees grow on the long ridges -- called cheniers -- that rise above the marsh. About 70% of the parish is wetlands or open water.

Last fall, however, the area was battered by hurricanes that carved a path of destruction. On Aug. 27, Category 4 Hurricane Laura rammed into the coast near the town of Cameron with maximum winds of 150 mph. Just six weeks later, Hurricane Delta, bringing 97-mph winds, made landfall about 10 miles away.

The towns of Cameron, Creole and Grand Chenier in Cameron Parish took the worst beating. Laura flattened homes, nearly gutted the First Baptist Church, stripped trees of their branches and leaves and toppled power lines.

Nine months later, the parish's electric lines have been replaced by ramrod-straight poles. Denuded oak trees are starting to sprout new growth. Piles of debris have been hauled away. And Booth's Grocery Store, in business since 1957, is once again selling beer and bait.

But for most of the parish, recovery is still an ongoing process. Cement slabs and mounds of dirt still mark the places where homes used to be. The sounds synonymous with rebuilding -- the whine of circular saws cutting lumber or nail guns hammering shingles -- are rare.

Building contractors are in short supply; most are already slammed with work in the more densely populated, hurricane-damaged Lake Charles area farther north. Lumber prices have soared because of a trade dispute with Canada and a temporary shutdown in production when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Leaders of First Baptist in Cameron have been trying to get a contractor to come out and give them a quote so they can apply for a building permit. Most of the church has been gutted to the studs, with pews stacked in the building's center. This is the fourth hurricane the small congregation has survived, as well as one fire, said Cyndi Sellers, a longtime church member who was baptized and married there.

In the meantime, the small congregation holds services in the meeting room of the parish's governing body. They try to soften the space with plastic sunflowers and a blue cloth across the podium. A cross with a Bible verse attached to it stands on a table.

Sellers says rebuilding will help the congregation.

"They need to be able to worship together on Sunday, to be able to have that family and to have that support -- emotional, spiritual support -- to get through what they're going through," she said. "And they're going through a lot."

