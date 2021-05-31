Pea Ridge history depicted by artist

PEA RIDGE -- A native of Southern California, Dan Hoffbauer moved to Northwest Arkansas about three years ago and is enjoying illustrating the history he's discovered here.

Hoffbauer, a real estate agent, said he likes history and art and has combined the two interests to paint scenes of the Battle of Pea Ridge and the Battle of Prairie Grove.

"I hadn't painted in 35 years; I had artist's block," Hoffbauer said. "I came here ... I walked the Pea Ridge battlefield March 8 of last year. I wanted to see it in season. I'd been there before but only in the summer time.

"A week later, covid hit, so I said, 'You know what, I'm going to start painting again,'" he said, showing a small canvas he used for his return to art. One of his next projects was of a scene from Prairie Grove battlefield. "This one's hanging in Hyman Hall."

He said he has a second painting of the Prairie Grove battle that will join the first. "

He also plans a project of the Battle of Fayetteville he said Jim Spillers, the president of Washington County Historical Society plans to use in the headquarters house.

"I've got a lot more Pea Ridge left in me... I'm trying to just specialize in local, Civil War stuff because I've always been a Civil War nut, student, of it. Just being here and being able to physically put myself go to a battle field and to put myself in there and to the limits of my artistic ability," Hoffbauer said, "try to envision how it could have been."

"History kind of puts everything in context," he said, explaining that as people complain about today, he tells them to "transport themselves into northwest Arkansas in 1862... now, tell me how bad things really are today? We don't know how bad things are by comparison."

He displayed four of his paintings at the Pea Ridge Fire Department station during the pancake breakfast Saturday and visited with several people. When not visiting, he added a few details to his painting of a scene of the Battle of Pea Ridge.