Police arrest 2 men in robbery on street

Jacksonville police arrested two men Saturday afternoon in an armed robbery of a man on Stamps Street, according to a report.

Ardaius Derrell Haynes, 19, was arrested about 1 p.m. on charges of aggravated robbery, theft and driving on a suspended license. Malik Amiri Wallace, 21, was also arrested in suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft, as well as aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police responded about 12:20 p.m. and spoke with the victim, the report says. The man told police two men in a Toyota attempted to rob him.

The passenger, identified as Wallace, pointed a gun at the victim, said "give me everything you got" and took his iPhone, the victim told police. Police found and arrested the suspects on South First Street, which is about a three-minute drive from the scene.

Haynes and Wallace were being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.