Saline County I-30 lanes to be closed

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require periodic lane closings starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of June, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will require periodic closings of an inside or outside lane in either direction. The closings will start between 9 or 10 p.m. and end no later than 6 a.m., the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, signs and assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 to six lanes from four. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.