State logs slow vaccination day

Only 2,432 covid-19 immunization shots were given within the past 24-hour period, according to the Department of Health's Sunday update, one of the lowest days for immunization since they began in Arkansas.

May 24 had been the lowest number reported, with 2,371 vaccinations, except for a "data clean-up" on Feb. 28 that actually decreased the number of shots given at the time by 1,289.

About 30 percent of the state's population is fully immunized.

Another 1,111 Arkansans bumped up the total to 903,021, according to Sunday's update.

The state has administered 75.4% of the 2,622,010 vaccine doses it has received.

As of Sunday, 266,967 doses were administered in May compared with the 568,123 doses given in April.

Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas dropped by 71 Sunday, but the department of health also reported two new deaths.

"Active cases are back below 2,000 and new cases are lower than last week, continuing the trend we've seen during the weekends," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily social media post.

The department reported 1,938 active cases compared with the 2,037 active cases on May 23.

Total cases since March 2020 increase by 61 to 341,351 and the total death toll is now 5,832.

Hospitalizations dropped by one to 194.

Three more people are on ventilators than Saturday, increasing the total to 34.

Pulaski County had the most new confirmed cases with 10 followed by Faulkner County with five.

Craighead, Grant, and Sebastian counties each had four new confirmed cases.