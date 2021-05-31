BASEBALL

SAU advances in regional

Southern Arkansas University advanced in the NCAA Division II Central Regional with a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato on Sunday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Muleriders (30-15) will face host Central Missouri at 11 a.m. Central today. If the Muleriders win, a winner-take-all game will be played at 3 p.m. Central.

Parker Abrego pitched a complete game for SAU, allowing 2 hits and striking out 7. He also walked five batters.

Kobe Morris went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI to lead SAU. Austin Baker also went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Tucker Burton had a hit and drove in two runs.

The Muleriders lost an earlier game Sunday to Central Missouri 4-2 to fall into the loser's bracket.

Also on Sunday, Henderson State University's season ended with a 7-4 loss to Minnesota State-Mankato.

The Reddies, who won the Great American Conference tournament, finished their season at 27-19.

Kaden Argenbright had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Reddies. Alec Lewis finished with two hits and two RBI.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services