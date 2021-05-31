OPINION | 'Still a boy'

Edward Spilker, one of my five Arkansas-born uncles, sent a letter dated Aug. 21, 1943, from his airbase on the island of Guadalcanal to my mother Martha. He'd just received a note from her about my birth on June 14 in St. Louis.

I know Edward's letter almost by heart, and I think about it with doleful reflection each Memorial Day. Signed "Eddy" and stamped "Passed by Postal Censor," it turned out to be his last words to his older sister.

Edward was the youngest of seven children who'd been born into a close-knit Lutheran family on a dirt-poor farm near Stuttgart. The property was lost to foreclosure during the rural recession of the late 1920s.

His letter began with the salutation "Dear Kurt [my father], Marty and Jack," then proceeded: "Well, how's the family? Gee, I'd give anything to be there to see the 'new Schnedler.' I'll bet he is cute!"

(I was the "new Schnedler.")

Turning to his military setting, Edward wrote: "In case you're wondering where I am--just keep wondering. I'd like to tell you, but that's impossible. There is such a thing called 'censorship,' you know.

"Anyway, I'm in the Southwest Pacific on an island--lots of coconuts and jungle. Also lots of mosquitoes, rats and ants. It's a pretty dreary place. Chow is OK. I get afternoons off once in a while. The rest of the time I'm at the airfield or I'm flying."

A month later, my mother received a telegram from her younger sister Clara in Stuttgart. That Sept. 21 message read: "Received word today from Navy Department that Edward is missing in action. Mother is upset but we are hoping and praying for the best."

There was no "best" to come regarding the disappearance of his scout plane over the vast Pacific Ocean--perhaps due to Japanese action, perhaps just a navigational misfortune. A year and a week later, my widowed Stuttgart grandmother Mary Spilker got an official letter from the Navy Department.

It informed her that "the Secretary of the Navy ... has directed that your son's death be presumed to have occurred on 20 September 1944, which is the day following the expiration of 12 months in the missing status."

Tears welled up whenever my grandmother spoke of Edward, to the day of her own death 15 years later. A prime place of pride on the living-room wall in her Stuttgart bungalow held a framed certificate signed, "Franklin D. Roosevelt, President of the United States of America."

The certificate, now my proud possession, was emblazoned with the Great Seal of the United States--an eagle clutching arrows in one talon and an olive branch in the other. Its language, although rote, was not without resonance:

"In grateful memory of Edward Henry John Spilker. He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die that freedom might live. And grow. And increase its blessings. Freedom lives. And through it, he lives--in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men."

Edward's personal effects were mailed by the Navy Department to my grandmother. None of the items--uniforms or other paraphernalia--turned up when my mother and other relatives cleaned out my grandmother's Stuttgart bungalow after her death.

"She said back in 1943 that she was going to give them away or throw them away once they arrived," my mother later told me. "She said it would be too painful to have them in the house.

"'Edward was still a boy,' I remember her saying. I've always thought of him as my baby brother."

And I've always thought of him--one among the 1.4 million American dead in our wars from the Revolution to today--as the loving uncle I never met.

Jack Schnedler, retired Deputy Managing Editor/Features of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, served 21 months in the Army in 1967-68, entirely at Fort Knox, Ky.