Super Quiz: Word Play

I'm reading a book about anti-gravity. I just can't put it ----------.
I know a lot of jokes about unemployed people, but none of them --------.
I did not like my beard at first. Then it ---------- on me.
Those who get too big for their pants will be totally exposed in the --------.
I got some batteries that were given out free of --------.
He had a photographic memory, but it was never fully ----------.
A will is a -------- giveaway.
I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it -------- on me.
The crossed-eyed teacher lost her job because she couldn't control her --------.
ANSWERS:
Down
Work
Grew
End
Charge
Developed
Dead
Dawned
Pupils