Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Word Play

Today at 1:52 a.m.

  1. I'm reading a book about anti-gravity. I just can't put it ----------.

  2. I know a lot of jokes about unemployed people, but none of them --------.

  3. I did not like my beard at first. Then it ---------- on me.

  4. Those who get too big for their pants will be totally exposed in the --------.

  5. I got some batteries that were given out free of --------.

  6. He had a photographic memory, but it was never fully ----------.

  7. A will is a -------- giveaway.

  8. I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it -------- on me.

  9. The crossed-eyed teacher lost her job because she couldn't control her --------.

ANSWERS:

  1. Down

  2. Work

  3. Grew

  4. End

  5. Charge

  6. Developed

  7. Dead

  8. Dawned

  9. Pupils

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT