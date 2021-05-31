Super Quiz: Word Play

I'm reading a book about anti-gravity. I just can't put it ----------.

I know a lot of jokes about unemployed people, but none of them --------.

I did not like my beard at first. Then it ---------- on me.

Those who get too big for their pants will be totally exposed in the --------.

I got some batteries that were given out free of --------.

He had a photographic memory, but it was never fully ----------.

A will is a -------- giveaway.

I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it -------- on me.