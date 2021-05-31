Talks held to bolster Israeli-Hamas truce

CAIRO -- Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day battle that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, in Cairo. The meeting is part of an effort to build on an Israel-Hamas cease-fire reached May 21 and to revive Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, which have been dormant for more than a decade, Shukry's office said. Egypt has not said how it would be able to restart talks.

The hourslong visit was the first public one by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008, according to the Israeli Embassy in Cairo.

Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shukry called for establishing an atmosphere to relaunch "serious and constructive" negotiations. He also urged both sides to refrain from "any measures" that could hamper efforts to revive peace talks.

They also discussed the release of Israeli soldiers and citizens being held by Hamas, Israel's top diplomat said.

"We all need to act to prevent strengthening extremist elements that threaten regional stability, and to ensure the return home of the missing persons and prisoners held by Hamas," Ashkenazi said.

He also criticized the Palestinian Authority over its moves at the International Criminal Court and the U.N. Human Rights Council, saying such activity damages the chances of future cooperation.

Ashkenazi alleged that Palestinian war crimes complaints against Israel -- filed over its military conduct since a 2014 battle with Hamas and ongoing settlement construction -- are an obstacle to political dialogue. The international court is investigating both Israel and Hamas for possible war crimes. Hamas is under investigation for random rocket fire toward Israeli communities.

Despite cease-fire talks, Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad have staged weapons parades in a show of force. On Sunday, thousands attended a Hamas rally in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, where masked militants displayed rockets, launchers and drones.

Hamas is holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in the 2014 conflict. It also is holding two Israeli civilians who were captured after entering Gaza.

As part of the cease-fire efforts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Abbas Kamel, Egypt's intelligence chief, in Jerusalem. Netanyahu said he had raised the issue of returning the remains of soldiers and the two civilians as well as Israeli demands to prevent Hamas from gaining strength or diverting resources meant for the civilian population.

An Egyptian official said Kamel would also meet with Palestinian officials in the West Bank before heading to Gaza for talks with Hamas leaders. The intelligence agency, which is Egypt's equivalent of the CIA, usually handles Egypt's ties with Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

Egypt's state-run MENA news agency said Kamel would convey a message from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirming "Egypt's full support to the Palestinian people."

It said Cairo would host talks among Palestinian factions to achieve unity between those in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank.

During a visit to the region last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was seeking to bolster Abbas and weaken Hamas as part of the cease-fire efforts.

Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip from Abbas' forces in 2007, leaving the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in charge of administering autonomous zones in some 40% of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas, which refuses to recognize Israel's right to exist, is branded a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and other Western countries.

