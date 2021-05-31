Trials mark possible end for local swimmers

When Taylor Pike and Hayden Harlow enter the pool at the US Olympic Trials over the next few days, they will do so with the same thought on their minds.

Unless the two former Bentonville swimmers earn their opportunity to go to the Olympic Games this summer in Japan, the competition — which will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. — will mark the end of their swimming careers.

“I think it was a long time coming,” Pike said. “I think I still love the sport and I’m really happy with what I am doing. I mean, if something crazy was to happen and I would make some other meet I would go.

“The cool aspect with having the Trials right here at the end, it’s given me the motivation to train harder than I ever have and to finish on the best note possible and to continue working for the best times, even at the end.”

Both swimmers have elected to turn their attention to their college studies when they could have gone an extra year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor Pike will remain at Texas A&M, where she will begin work in the master’s program with a focus on English.

Harlow, on the other hand, will go a different direction with his education. After spending the last four years at Penn State, he will head to Miami and study sports entertainment law.

“That’s the reason why I am so excited about the meet,” Harlow said. “It’s such a huge stage to cap off my career. The likelihood of making it is extremely small, but it’s the experience that matters the most.

“The biggest thing right now is trying to figure out what’s next in my life. Swimming is the kind of sport that you really can’t do unless it’s all you do. I have other passions, especially in the music and entertainment fields, and I want to start seeing those come to fruition more as swimming subsides in my life. ”

Hayley Pike, Taylor’s younger sister, will also compete in the Olympic Trials after completing her freshman year at Purdue.

FINISHING STRONG

If Taylor Pike’s recent performances are any indications, then she will finish her swimming career with a bang.

She finished second in the 200-yard butterfly during the SEC Swimming Championships and earned All-America status with a fourth-place finish during the NCAA Championships, swimming a personal-best 1 minute, 53.32 seconds to win her heat in the preliminary round.

Pike, who will swim both the 100 and 200 butterfly at the Trials, then switched to long-course swimming and swam the 200-meter butterfly last weekend at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite in Austin, Texas. She swam a 2:11.79 in the prelims but won the event with a personal-best 2:09.85 in the finals later that day.

“I’ve been kinda stuck at 2:10, and I’ve been at that time since I was 16,” said Pike, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials and reached the semifinals. “My goal to finish out my career was to break 2:10, and I did it randomly.

“I was just going into the meet to see how I could compete against some of the best girls in the country.”

Pike said the recent improvement was one of the benefits of getting a year of self-evaluation and additional training since the Olympics were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. It gave her time to look things over, especially since she wasn’t too pleased with her performances during her junior year.

“I feel like I’ve had a great college experience,” Pike said. “But I do think my junior year wasn’t the very best that I had to give. With covid happening and realizing a lot of things can get taken away, I was able to re-assess my training and come at my swimming from a different perspective. It helped me take my swimming to a new level and had a breakout year.”

WATER TIME LIMITED

Harlow, who will compete in the 200-meter individual medley in the Olympic Trials, might have been hurt more by not getting to compete in the Olympics last year.

He ranks as Penn State’s second-fastest performer ever in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:44.64, a time he swam in the Big Ten Championships, and he had made the Olympic cut in the 2019 Phillips 66 Nationals when he swam the 200-meter IM in a personal-best 2:01.76 before the Summer Games were delayed.

But when he did return to Penn State for his senior season in the fall, he found that his time spent in the pool was going to be different — a lot different.

“When we got back to school in the fall, I was already three months out of the water,” Harlow said. “Then we were only allowed to swim once a day for almost the entire season. So there was a halt in training, followed by a minimized training schedule.

“But it did allow me to refocus on what could make faster without training harder.”

The Nittany Lions didn’t start their season until January instead of the usual October and they had only four meets to prepare for the Big Ten Championships. He then finished out his college career ranked fourth among Penn State swimmers in the 400-yard IM and fifth in the 200 breaststroke.

Once that was done, Harlow then turned his attention to the Trials and doing what he needed to do to be ready for his finale.

“The lack of practice time caused pressure that you had to work around,” Harlow said. “But it also makes you better to have some pressure there. It’s a life lesson in which you have to work with what you’ve got.

“The swimming times are great. I’ve been training now for two months after our season ended and training long-course, which is an Olympic standard. It’s been fun to get my paces up and work with my team. I’ve just had fun with it.”

TRANSITION TIME HELPS

Hayley Pike, who just completed her freshman season at Purdue, will take her first shot at the Olympic Games a week from today when she competes in the 1,500-meter freestyle.

It’s much different from the 500 yards she swam during meets while competing for Haas Hall-Bentonville, although she swam longer distances while competing in club swimming. The year at Purdue, however, allowed her to get more accustomed to those races.

“It was definitely good to have my first year of college down,” Pike said. “I had the Big Tens around February, and after going so long without a big meet like that, I think it made the Trials a lot less scary. I’m definitely more mentally prepared and physically prepared after the training I’ve had with my team.”

She finished the season second on her team in the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyle in the Big Ten Championships and barely missed the NCAA provisional times on both races. After the Big Ten Championships, Pike has made it a point to increase her swimming distances during her practice session with her teammates that swim longer races.

“I’ll definitely be a little nervous,” she said. “But I have to remember I earned my way there and I need to have fun. Getting there is the prize. I now need to do my best and see what happens.”