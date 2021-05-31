Tulsa massacre films offer deep dive into 1921 tragedy

LOS ANGELES -- Several documentary filmmakers -- some backed by NBA superstars -- are shedding light on the historically ignored Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, one of the most horrific tragedies in American history.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are among those releasing documentaries based on the racially motivated massacre. The projects come during the 100th anniversary of the massacre in Greenwood, a Black-owned business district and residential neighborhood in Tulsa.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHrQouNrzBI]

Each documentary uniquely takes a deep dive into how the thriving Greenwood community -- dubbed Black Wall Street because of the number of Black-owned businesses -- was decimated in a two-day attack by a white mob.

In the aftermath, at least 300 Black people were killed. More than 1,000 homes were burned and others looted, leaving roughly 10,000 residents displaced and homeless, and the district destroyed.

"This has to do with African Americans systematically being run off their land with assets and property being destroyed," said Stanley Nelson, who co-directed "Tulsa Burning: 1921 Race Massacre" with Marco Williams.

Westbrook -- who formerly played with the Oklahoma City Thunder -- is an executive producer of the documentary that aired Sunday on the History Channel. National Geographic, CNN and PBS will also debut documentaries.

Another film, "Black Wall Street," is being distributed by Cineflix Productions, but no network has yet picked it up. Nelson said all the projects are much-needed, especially with the commemoration of the massacre coming near the one-year anniversary of the racial reckoning sparked by George Floyd's death.

"I think the more the story can be brought to light, the better," said Nelson. "I'm sure that every film will be totally different. I think there's a special timing here."

Director Salima Koroma said she pitched her film to some networks nearly five years ago, but drew no interest because she the "gatekeepers" weren't ready to welcome it.

Eventually, Koroma's project found a home with James and Maverick Carter's The Spring Hill Co. She believes the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Carter's association played a major role in pushing the project forward.

"I just had to get it to the right gatekeepers," said Koroma, director of "Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street," which airs today on CNN and later streams on HBO Max.

Washington Post reporter DeNeen Brown, who appears in two of the films, said all the projects are needed for educational purposes, as she says most of it was left out of textbooks, newspapers and periodicals from the library. The Oklahoma native said even her father, a pastor in Tulsa, never heard of the massacre until the late 1990s, when the Tulsa Race Riot Commission was formed.

"White survivors of the massacre stopped talking about it," she said. "Black survivors only whispered about it, because there was a real fear among Black people that it could happen again, and it did in other places."

Now, "It will become something that people and schoolchildren will learn about," said Brown, who has written more than 20 articles on the massacre. She interviewed the descendants of Greenwood residents and business owners in the PBS documentary "Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten," which airs today.

She'll be reporting on the search for mass graves in National Geographic's "Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer," which premieres June 18.