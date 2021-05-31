Vet's nightmares never stopped

You can be around someone for years and never really know about their past. Such is the case with Travis Posey, who lived with his wife, Marilyn, near Moro Creek in Cleveland County until his passing on Feb. 20, 2021.

For many years, the 72-year-old cut, split, hauled and stacked firewood for a large portion of the community for miles around. He was an avid deer and squirrel hunter and loved to bream and crappie fish. A lifelong woodsman, he was very good at all his outdoor pursuits and loved to share his knowledge of the natural world with others. But he rarely spoke of his time at war.

In a front cover photo of a book published in 1983 titled, "Battle for Hue, Tet 1968" appears a pair of battle-weary USMC grunts. The two hard-bitten Leathernecks are toting their M-16 rifles with extra ammo, C-4 explosives, C rations, grenades, three canteens and multiple bandoliers of M-60 machine gun rounds.

Loaded down with over 100 pounds of gear, they are shown trudging directly into the mouth of the tiger in the Imperial City of Hue on Feb. 1, 1968. It was the third day of the North Vietnamese Tet Offensive. The lead Marine in the black and white photograph is Posey.

Author Keith Nolan wrote in the introduction, "If it had been a popular war like our involvement in World War II, the Battle for Hue would today still be a familiar name. More importantly, the men who survived to return home would have been greeted as heroes; those who had fallen would have been remembered. But that was not to be.

"Those Americans who fought at Hue became part of the unfortunate generation whose own nation could not separate the war from the warriors, who were shunned for not turning their back on the job at hand. However unpopular the Vietnam War, the American people seemed to forget that their soldiers were enduring the same hardships and privations as their much-praised forerunners in WWII. The Battle of Hue was a focal point of those hardships -- a brutal, month-long, house-to-house battle fought primarily by three under-strength U.S. Marine infantry battalions."

In a rare opportunity a couple of years back, the two-time Purple heart recipient shared some of his life and experiences in Southeast Asia from 1967 to 1968 serving with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, Alpha Co., 1st Platoon.

"I was born May 25, 1948. Most of my people originated around Sparkman where I was raised.

"After completing Marine Corps basic training at age 19, we arrived in-country when our jet landed at Da Nang. When we hit the tarmac, it felt like 120 degrees and 100% humidity. We loaded into trucks and went immediately to Chu Lai on the coast. Looking around I saw a lot of mortar craters and heaps of bloody cartridge belts. I told my buddies, 'This is a bad place.' I figured out right quick to listen closely to the fellows who'd been in-country for a while.

"Next day we helicoptered out to Hill 54. We were down at the foot of the hill when all of a sudden we heard thumps off in the distance. Rounds started dropping and we flattened out on the ground. After the shelling stopped, we saw four guys coming up from the stream carrying a poncho with a body in it. As they came by I asked, 'What happened to him?' They said he went down to the creek to fill his canteen and a sniper picked him off.

"They sent us out on night ambushes where it was black as pitch. All you could do was stumble along holding onto the shirt of the guy in front of you. There was only a dozen of us so we set up a small perimeter. Somehow the Viet Cong knew we were there. All was quiet as we set there for a while. We weren't dug in but you could see the shadow of old farm terraces. I was on watch when they hit us firing and throwing grenades. All we could do was dive behind those terraces and return fire. They killed a couple of our guys and when the helo came in the next morning to pick up their remains, it nearly set down right on top of the survivors."

Speaking of another engagement, Posey, said, "I'm no General but I know where not to set up an HQ. Command had set their headquarters on some high ground between two higher peaks. It took the Cong a while to get into position on one of the adjoining peaks. My fire team was out on patrol on the opposite peak from where the enemy were. When it began we could see the whole attack from our vantage point. They were shooting straight down at the compound. Our artillery started shooting wildly in every direction. Their 'friendly' rounds were walking in on us before we got on the radio to tell them to stop shooting in our direction. The Marines in the compound were so shook up that they opened up on us with small arms as we were returning. They shot one of my team's finger off before they recognized it was us. We lost several Marines in that assault. I saw men ate up with shrapnel.

"We started up the mountain on our right where the attack had come from. I wasn't on point that day. The two guys up front came around a curve in the trail and an RPG came at them from a VC in a foxhole. Instead of returning fire, they rushed in and jumped in the hole with him. When they brought the enemy soldier down the line with his hands tied, he was pretty badly beat up but still alive.

"Another time we were easing quietly up a mountainside. All of a sudden we heard a lot of M-16 fire up front. The officer back with us passed the word all the way up in a whisper from man to man, 'What are you firing at?' When it finally came back, the answer was, 'A snake.' The query went back up front again from one man to the next, 'Why the hell are you shooting at a snake?' Passed from one to the next the whispered reply slowly came back, 'You ain't seen the size of this snake!'

"I got my first Purple Heart from shrapnel wounds during Operation Union II. Fighting had been going on all day in front of a huge rock up a hill with an enemy machine gun emplacement dug in beneath it. Our Captain tried to send my fire team straight up the middle to attack the fortified position. I suggested we slip around the flanks and drop grenades in the hole. He threatened to bring me up on charges for questioning his orders before taking his radio man and corpsman right up the center into the throat of the gun. All three were killed. He got shot through the temple. We snuck around and climbed up on the big rock to drop three grenades in on the gunner. But the way he had his hole dug, he could jump from one trench to another to avoid the explosions. So, we waited until he eventually stuck his head out. We put twenty rounds in him.

"The Good Lord works in mysterious ways," Posey added. "I had a bad wisdom tooth. It hurt so much I was getting into fist fights. They finally sent me back to Da Nang to have it tended. They gave me two days recuperation. While I was away, the company went out on Operation Swift. The NVA busted through the line and the camp got overrun. Even the cooks had to pick up weapons and fight off the attack. I managed to miss that one."

Posey recounted his part in the Battle of Hue.

"We were stationed at Phu Loc. It took the better part of two days to get to Hue after Tet broke out. We spent the first night in an ARVN compound in an old French fort in the city. The picture on the book cover is when we first began to counter-attack the Cong. We started up a road with three tanks.

"I was a fire team leader with two men under me. We had one man on the right and left of each tank and a man bringing up the rear. It was dead quiet without even a bird singing. We turned left, went half a mile and turned right and were looking at the Citadel. The tanks started hammering the walls and they were so thick it just kicked up billows of dust. Then the Cong cut loose with RPG's and knocked out all three tanks.

"There was a lot of small arms fire that made the tanks look like peckerwoods had chipped off the paint. Another Marine threw a grenade through the hole where the Viet Cong were firing from and they threw it right back at him. He ducked but it powdered his behind. Most officers and radiomen were killed or wounded right off.

"The Viet Cong recognized them from their .45 sidearms. The two days I was there, we didn't move forward more than 100 yards. I was running across a street the second day when it felt like a sledgehammer hit my foot. Shot, I was evacuated back to Da Nang. I thought we'd be killed before we got out of Hue because they were shooting at our truck so bad. They cleaned my wound really good in Da Nang before sending me to Jacoosca, Japan. I stayed there for three weeks. I only had 90 days before rotating out so I didn't make it back to Hue before the battle ended March 3."

Posey saw numerous other encounters with enemy troops that doubtless left an indelible impression on his young soul.

Travis' wife Marilyn said, "Right up until Travis got sick, I would still get bruises in bed at night. Even after 50-plus years, he'd toss and struggle in his sleep with nightmares from his time in Vietnam."