Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 17

Butterflies and Frogs Too

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suites B-11 and B12, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged raw ground beef is stored above packaged sour cream and carrots.

Noncritical violations: Faucet in handwashing sink needs to be fixed (it is loose).

Crispy Donut

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Building. 1, Springdale

Critical violations: Ice used to prepare beverages is also used to cool half/half.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is stored with the handle down in the ice.

Fatty's Bar & Grill

2005 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Prep table and refrigerator do not have a thermometer.

Hardee's

2985 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen meat being thawed in water.

Heaven's Tacos

3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit was not posted.

Outback Steakhouse

4808 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chemical sanitizer in sanitizer bucket registering low.

May 18

Braum's Ice Cream

2511 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Time stamp not marked for prep items using time as a control.

China Cafe

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing wristwatch, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms.

Easy Does It

111 Graham St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mr. Taco Loco

130 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employees are eating in food preparation area. Several containers with food are uncovered (beans, lettuce, salsas), in walk-in cooler. Salsa chips at 45 degree in ice bath. The ice only touching the bottom of the containers. Several food items do not have a date marked (frijoles, chopped lettuce, salsas).

Noncritical violations: Tamales are thawing at room temperature. Plastic bag with pinto beans is stored in contact with the floor. Wiping cloths, concentration of chemical sanitizer is less than 50 ppm (chlorine). Bar area: ice scoop is with the handle down in contact with the ice. Soda nozzles have a buildup of food residue.

Quick Bites

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1385, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair restraints for his head.

Sassy's B & G

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chopped onion 61 degrees in prep area one, grated cheese at 61 degrees in prep refrigerator one, chicken 45 degrees in cook line cold hold drawer and lemons at 46 degrees in bar refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Several prepared items in the walk-in cooler lack date marking. Bag of sugar and potatoes and canned food stored on the floor. Several boxes of to-go containers and clean linens in a bag stored on the floor. No test strips. The seal on the glass hot box is damaged.

Vetro 1925 Ristorante

17 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator lacks refrigerator thermometer. The seals are damaged on both prep table refrigerators. In addition, the fan is not working correctly on prep table two used to store herbs or other items briefly.

May 19

Trailside Beards & Blonde

1881 N. Pluto Drive, Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One refrigerator ambient temperature is 44 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below.

May 21

Antojitos Mexicanos Un Nuevo

1406 Ingram St., Springdale

Critical violations: One refrigerator ambient temperature is 44 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: One refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Ceiling above warewashing area lacks repair.

Antojitos Y Botanas

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite F11, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee washed her hands in sink used to clean utensils. At time of the inspection hand washing sink is not accessible nor hot and cold water. Packaged food (churros/frituras) does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food permit expired 06/30/2020.

Clean Cookin'

2907 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Establishment does not have written procedures for certain intestinal events as required in 2-501.11.

Jose's Bar & Grill

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Staff at the front of kitchen placing dirty dishes in the dishwasher area and did not wash hands after. The pipe from the warewashing machine to the floor drain is broken off, observed dishwasher employee removing the gray water from the floor. Water was encroaching into the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 4/31/21.

Starbucks Coffee

297 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand soap at the hand sinks. No hand washing signage at the handwashing sinks. No paper towels at the hand sinks. No covered trash receptacle in the bathrooms.

Tilly's Tropical Sno Place

454 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available.

Uncle Chubbs Soul Food and Barbecue

585 W. Moon Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker is not screened with a solid roof. Outdoor walls and roof of a retail food establishment meat smoker shall effectively protect the establishment from the weather, and the entry of insects. Previous issue.

Vantage Point of Northwest Arkansas

4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of croutons and cake slices for customer self-service are not covered or behind a sneeze shield. Food on display shall be protected from contamination from consumers by the use of packaging; counter, service line or salad bar food guards; display cases; or other effective means.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 17 -- Camp War Eagle at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., Suite 135-C, Springdale; Kelly's Fantastic Foods, 2141 N. Elderberry Road, Fayetteville; Onyx Coffee Lab, 2418 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville; Shiloh Express, 3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Washington Regional Medical Center at North Hills, 3215 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville

May 18 -- Burger King, 2345 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Catering Unlimited, 1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale; McDonald's, 1641 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe, 118 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

May 19 -- Appel Farms, 5973 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Compassion House, 6045 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Faby's Taqueria, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Mini-Mart, 758 W. North St., Fayetteville; Ozark Java Shop, 750 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

May 21 -- Casey's General Store, 4052 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Domino's, 992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite C, Springdale; George Elementary School, 2878 S. Powell St., Springdale; George Junior High School, 3200 S. Powell St., Springdale; Healthy Har-Ber, 1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Hoppin' John's Bar And Grill, 3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville; J O Kelly Middle School, 1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Supermercado La Estrella, 402 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Walgreens, 4015 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville