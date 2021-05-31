WWII monument honors Black troops

On Memorial Day weekend, the community is invited to salute Black soldiers listed on a monument near the Jefferson County Courthouse and all of the nation’s war heroes.

The monument is the first in Arkansas for Black soldiers, according to the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

“This historical marker is 76 years old and the first WWII monument dedicated in Arkansas in 1945 to honor African American Soldiers,” Turner said.

The Black soldiers listed on the monument played an important role in World War II. A record is listed in the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, he said.

“ T h e m o n u m e n t w a s originally placed placed in Townsend Park, an all-Black park. The PBICVR and the Westside Ministers’ Union was approached by a relative asking for help to relocate the monument and it was taken to the Jefferson County Courthouse grounds. All of these soldiers were from Pine Bluff/Jefferson County, and their history remains unknown,” he said.

“It is a shame that the people of Pine Bluff are not aware of this historical marker about African Americans is sitting right under their noses and is neglected by officials,” Turner said.