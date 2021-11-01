1 dead after plane veers off runway in Forrest City

One person was killed in a plane crash in Forrest City on Sunday afternoon, after the plane lost control while landing, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, a Cessna 150, lost directional control on landing shortly before 2:40 p.m. and veered off the runway, hitting a fence, the report states.

The pilot died as a result of the crash, while the sole passenger who was on board was not injured, according to the report.

Officials described the damage to the aircraft as “substantial.”