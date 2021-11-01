3 wrecks on state roads lead to deaths of 4 people

The Arkansas State Police reported four people killed over the weekend in three separate accidents.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, 44-year-old Eric Ward Abernathy of Poplar Bluff, Mo., was killed when the 2019 Toyota Prius he was driving west on Arkansas 358 failed to stop at its intersection with the U.S. 412 spur in Paragould and was struck by a 2001 Peterbilt semi-truck traveling south on U.S. 412.

The name and condition of the driver of the Peterbilt were not included in the report. Conditions were overcast and the road was dry at the time of the accident, the report said.

A Trumann woman was killed Saturday morning when her vehicle ran off the roadway and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch. A report said that Karri Mangrum, 55, was driving east on Arkansas 18 in rural Craighead County when her 2015 Nissan Juke left the roadway onto the shoulder and slid off a concrete culvert, landing in the ditch.

The report said that Mangrum was pronounced dead at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. Conditions were cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the accident, the report said.

Two men died after a head-on collision on Interstate 40 in Faulkner County early Sunday morning, according to state police.

The report said that just before 1 a.m., Jose Nelson Us Tiquiram, 19, of North Little Rock was driving east in a 2013 Toyota Camry on the westbound side of Interstate 40 when he struck a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Danerryan Spencer, 26, of Des Arc. Tiquiram and Spencer were both killed in the crash.

A third vehicle, a 2008 Honda Accord, traveling west on Interstate 40 when the driver saw smoke and tried to brake, sideswiped the rear of Spencer's vehicle and then struck the front of Tiquiram's vehicle before coming to rest facing west in the middle and left lane of the freeway.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, the report said.