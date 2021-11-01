OPINION | A WORD: What should ‘persifluge’ mean? Let’s vote, Arkansas!

Welcome to the little column that messes about with words.

Our assignment Oct. 25 was to think up a definition for the made-up word "persifluge."

From readers Cathy Slater, Karen Carter, Michael Jones, Coreen Frasier and Nathania Sawyer come these multifarious options:

◼️ Contents of a mother's handbag.

◼️ Searching facts before sharing a meme: "By first persifluging per Ms. Looper's fact checking suggestions, one might thwart the pontificating persiflage of sharing slanted social media posts."

◼️ Drowning while looking up during a deluge: "It started raining so hard he took his hat off while fighting the fish on his line and ended up drowning in a persifluge."

◼️ Catching the flu over and over, even after having the flu shot.

◼️ A deluge of personal information told to people who don't really care.

What will persifluge mean? Let's vote! Email your selection to cstorey@adgnewsroom.com OR click here to access a no-frills online ballot: arkansasonline.com/1101wordpoll

We'll report results in this space Nov. 8.