Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Oct. 21
Michael Blake Bottoms, 27, and Conley Ann Mathews, 25, both of Cave Springs
Gary Dean Harris, 45, and Krystal Renee White, 31, both of Bentonville
Jacob Joseph Huckaby, 29, and Megan Elizabeth Harrison, 28, both of Bella Vista
Scott Alan Lefik Jr., 37, and Ashley Marie Lefik, 35, both of Bentonville
Bennett James Moehring, 24, and Rory Dee Robinson Pitts, 23, both of Bentonville
Bryan Dwayne Robison, 41, Welch, Okla., and Laura Jean Robison, 42, Westville, Okla.
Oren Thomas Stafford, 19, Quantico, Va., and Madelynn Allane Cloud, 18, Siloam Springs
Jacob Allen Williams, 30, and Rachel Ranae Williams, 28, both of Neosho, Mo.
Oct. 22
Donald Lee Abshier, 68, and Bryon Ray Hunter, 55, both of Rogers
Zachary Caleb Cate, 26, and Kylie Jordan Ballard, 26, both of Bentonville
Michael Ryan Chapman, 23, and Haleigh Michele Perry, 24, both of Gentry
Jacob Chase Cheader, 24, and Emilia Marie Pianalto, 25, both of Rogers
Jimmy Neal Coffman, 78, Rockledge, Fla., and Daisel Susan Dobbs, 76, Sand Springs, Okla.
Cody Wayne Colbey, 28, and Kaela Brook Byrum, 25, both of Dierks
Colten Lane Colbey, 24, and Sarah Rose Katherine Lee, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Aaron Cole, 21, Pineville, Mo., and Katelyn Beverlee Johns, 23, Bella Vista
Byron Leon Benton Criss, 40, and Raul Guerra III, 28, both of Lowell
Brett Eric Drachenberg, 60, and Aysia Jean-Michelle Saylor, 25, both of Bella Vista
Corey John Flowers, 37, and Kayla Lorraine Bradford, 29, both of Centerton
Kevin Thomas Geraghty, 34, and Sima Constance Agayeva, 28, both of Kansas City, Mo.
John Wesley Pursley, 29, and Christain Allyce Crabtree, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Chase Carlin Roy, 35, and Crystal Kay Seay, 38, both of Pea Ridge
Cody Wayne Ryder, 28, and Morgan Hannah Davidson, 23, both of Bentonville
Ismael Salinas-Montes Jr., 23, and Maria Guadalupe Hurtado-Ayala, 25, both of Bentonville
Carlos Enrique Silva-Guerrero, 20, and Estela Guadalupe Ledesma-Luque, 19, both of Rogers
Oscar Sebastian Turcios Gomez, 25, and Lesly Sarai Barrera Racanac, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Oct. 25
Jimy R. Ambrocio-Solorzano, 22, Dallas, and Mariana Teresa Cervantes, 21, Rogers
Sudhakar Damireddy, 31, Montebello, Calif., and Kamakshi Jetty, 27, Jonesboro
Robert Keith Jackson, 35, and Courtney Danielle Slaughter, 26, both of Bentonville
Justin Logan Johnson, 28, and Sara Marie Joseph, 29, both of Rogers
Andrew John Kennedy, 49, and Morgan Aoife Skye De Burgh, 51, both of Springfield, Mo.
Jose David Marcano Ocasio, 26, and Sara Yamileth Batres Rosales, 25, both of Decatur
Clifton Daniel McElhaney, 37, Rogers, and Constance Diana Spain, 38, Mountainburg
Michael Allen Runyan, 25, and Hailey Marie Ward, 22, both of Rogers
Keith Jackson Suitt, 39, and Amber Jade Thurman, 34, both of Bentonville
Oct. 26
Andres Felipe Fischborn, 28, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Ashlee Danielle Edwards, 27, Aledo, Texas
Ariel Mardoqueo Flamenco, 23, and Betsua Adaia Galindo, 23, both of Rogers
Keagan Eligah James Greene, 18, and Katelyn Elizabeth McCready, 18, both of Springdale
Chase Dean Hennessee, 23, and Brianna Lynn McCready, 21, both of Fayetteville
Zachary LaVern Hutt, 28, and Taylor Alexis Summers-Berger, 28, both of Centerton
Miguel Angel Perez, 73, and Marta Lidia Garcia Juarez, 68, both of Colcord, Okla.
Oct. 27
Jess Alexander Honeycutt, 30, Bentonville, and Tania Perez-Estrada, 28, Rogers
Clayton Mayes Janes, 52, and Kathleen Marie Hanley, 53, both of Toluca Lake, Calif.
Draik Christopher Marsee, 30, and Amanda Kaye Sparks, 30, both of Bentonville
Andrew Chandler Ryan, 23, Springdale, and Jessica Ann Maynard, 23, Gentry
Tyler Keith Smith, 25, and Destiny Madison Draper, 25, both of Rogers
Bryan Mychael Smyth, 25, and Kathleen Faith Rhinehart, 23, both of Bentonville
Kyle Douglas Watson, 23, and Kristen Renee Litchford, 25, both of Springdale