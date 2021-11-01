Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 18

CV's Family Foods-Deli-Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands when arriving in the deli department prior to putting on gloves. Raw shell eggs stored on the top shelf in the deli walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Baked beans in the upright hot box by the oven are temping at 107 degrees. One open package of sun dried tomato turkey dated from September.

Noncritical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves between handling dishes and completing a customer order. Aluminum pans are not single use and are not to be washed and reused. Door of walk-in units, handle of walk-in units and stainless steel doors have food debris.

CV's Family Foods-Food Store

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Boxes of corn dogs labeled per manufacturer "keep frozen" in the refrigerated case. Contact the manufacturer of the burritos in the meat case labeled "previously frozen, keep refrigerated or refreeze" to determine if a use by date must be put on product if held refrigerated not frozen.

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on the freezer walk-in floor. Broken condensation drain line at the produce walk-in cooler.

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: 0 ppm quat solution out of dispenser.

Noncritical violations: Quaternary ammonium solution is being dispensed through only hot water, which is not following the manufacturer's instructions of between 64 and 75 degrees. Sanitizer solution is at 0 ppm Quat. Tiles missing/broken around mop sink. Walls and ceiling throughout facility have peeling/missing paint so the walls are no longer smooth and easy to clean. No certified food safety manager.

Panaderia Vega

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 25, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gelatin and tres leches cakes do not have an ingredient label. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

The Kids Studio

5516 W. Walsh Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gasket on refrigerator door is no longer sealed to door at bottom.

Oct. 19

Crumbl Cookies

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine was at a chlorine concentration below 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Wall seam behind handwash sink is coming apart, causing the wall to not be smooth and easy to clean. Light bulbs near hood and walk-in cooler are unshielded. No certified food safety manager.

La Chele

811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Container of eggs on the top shelf in the refrigerator over ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Employee not wearing effective hair restraints working with open food. Certified Food Protection Manager has taken the course, but does not have access to the certificate.

Supermercado La Michoacana

803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Not all open packages of ham are date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Fly strips in the meat department. Remove strips. Cases of meat are being sliced along with the product. Product is frozen when sliced. No test strips for quaternary ammonia sanitizer on location. Repeat violation. Ceiling tiles in the meat department and the food storage areas appear to have water damage. Person in charge says the ceiling will sometimes leak when it rains.

Oct. 20

Andy's Frozen Custard

2205 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during this inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market

2505C S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food (croissants, pitas and sandwiches) being sold in establishment that were prepared in a home kitchen.

Noncritical violations: None

Ground Floor Coffee

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employees not wearing effective hair restraints. Permit posted is expired.

John Brown University Cafeteria

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Deli employee did not wash hands when coming back into the production area prior to putting on gloves.

Noncritical violations: None

Midway Fair Food

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired. No certified food manager documentation available.

Newk's Eatery

5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: Wet wiping cloths in hand washing sink behind cash register. Gnats present in dining room.

Noncritical violations: Light bulb cover in walk-in freezer laying on floor leaving bulb unshielded.

The Meteor

401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple employee beverages being consumed from unapproved containers. Front of house handsink inaccessible due to dish rack placed on top. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No permit posted. Permit expired. No certified food manager documentation available.

Oct. 21

El Jicaro Salvadoran Restaurant

1207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken and beef being thawed on prep counter top. Ice scoop being stored in ice machine with handle buried in ice. No permit posted. No certified food manager documentation available.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands between handling dirty and clean dishes. Employee making sandwiches with bare hands. Sandwiches were run through the pizza oven but not all meats reached the required 145 degrees to no longer be considered ready-to-eat foods. Employee cutting raw tomatoes with bare hands. Item used on the salad bar without cooking. Sanitizer concentration being dispensed at the automatic dish washing machine is not strong enough as registered on a test strip. Items checked on the salad bar are not at 41 degrees or below. Diced ham sitting in a strainer at the three-compartment sink at room temperature. Open food items not date marked as needed. OdoBan being used on a wiping cloth to wipe off shaker container of cheese and peppers used by customers. Spray bottles of OdoBan stored above food containers and next to bottles of BBQ sauce.

Noncritical violations: Food employee working with open food wearing artificial and polished nails not wearing gloves. Food employees wearing watches while working with open food. Food employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. One employee's hair is in a ponytail, but the hair is falling over employee's shoulders while working with open food. Repeat violation. Clean cutting boards stored against the wall behind the RPZ unit.

Pioneer Pizza

244 E. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Dish machine is not dispensing the correct concentration of sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloth stored on the prep table or side table.

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple prepared food items (cooked chicken, prepared vegetables, containers of sauces) in cold storage with no date markings.

Noncritical violations: Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of grease and food residue: wall and vent hood by wok/fryers, clothespins that hold order paper and floor around fryers. No food safety manager.

The Pedaler's Pub

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/2021. No certified food safety manager.

Waffle Hut

1233 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No employee handwash sink available in food prep area. Multiple large aluminum cans severely dented. No three-compartment sink on site, only two-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

White Oak Moark Store

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: Pizza sauce with mold growth and no cover on pan and bag of moldy shredded cheese in bottom of pizza make refrigeration unit. About six flies observed flying and landing among food prep surfaces in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Worker with mustache and neatly trimmed beard did not have a facial hair restraint.

Oct. 22

Fatt Fingers

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Goddard School

5303 S. Southern Hills Court, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food residue accumulated on refrigerator door gaskets at bottom.

Harps-Deli-Bakery

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: One area of the cold side grab and go case under the deli display case is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Food employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. Food employees wearing jewelry on hands and/or wrist while working with open food.

Harps-Food Store

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Meat department is in the process of getting a remodel in the meat cutting room. Floor under the milk racks in the dairy walk-in cooler is visibly dirty. Walk-in freezer has a condensation leak and excessive ice/frost buildup on the ceiling and dripping onto the floor. This is an ongoing issue.

Takashimura Hibachi Express

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 18 -- Little Einstein Montessori, 1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville; Lost Springs Golf Athletic Club, 3024 N. 22nd St., Rogers; Mr. Burrito, 1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Posh Tot Learning Academy, 2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Primrose School Of Rogers, 3724 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Shiloh Christian School, 5413 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers; Taco Casa, 2207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Oct. 19 -- Coleman's, 103 E. Presidential Drive, Lowell; Grace Lutheran Church-Schools, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell; Trickdilly (Incubator), 2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Walmart Market-Deli-Bakery, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Market-Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Oct. 20 -- California Cafe, 2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs; Evening Star Elementary School, 9649 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Goddard, 3702 S.W. H St., Bentonville; Hibachi Grill & Buffet, 102 S. 21st St., Rogers; Panera Bread, 1320 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Oct. 21 -- Gentry High School-Football Concession, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry; Sandi Sue's Gluten Free Bakery, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Oct. 22 -- Bellview Elementary School, 5400 Bellview Road, Rogers; City Pump, 623 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Slice, 801 Eighth St., Bentonville; Sugar Creek Elementary, 1102 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville; Tennie Russell Primary School, 1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville