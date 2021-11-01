Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, Nov. 1

John H. Johnson Day observance set via Zoom

A day honoring John H. Johnson, Arkansas City native and Johnson Publishing Co. leader, will be observed virtually. The annual John H. Johnson Day observance will be held from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1 via Zoom. The link to the event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84020631810?pwd=Ym8vdldUL2R5QWErTHJHS0lmcUZsdz09. Friends of John H. Johnson Museum, curators of John H. Johnson Day and John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will observe the statewide holiday, according to a news release. Three individuals will be recognized for exemplifying Johnson's leadership: Jesse L. Kearney, a Pine Bluff lawyer; Walter Leavy, writer and former Ebony magazine managing editor; and Barbara A. Lofton, assistant dean of the University of Arkansas - Sam M. Walton College of Business and director of the Dr. Barbara A. Lofton Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2

Election panel to hold 2 meetings

Michael Adam, Chairman, Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, has called two board meetings. Tuesday, beginning at 7 a.m., the commissioners will hold an election day meeting until unofficial election results are announced at approximately 9 p.m. at the election center, 123 Main St. If commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to the news release. Wednesday at 6 p.m., the commissioners will hold a regular meeting at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker). New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots and approving the manual audit of unofficial election results. Attendance at both meetings will require face masks, observing social distancing and using best practices for everyone's safety, according to the release.

Locals among Small Works display at HSU

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Russell Fine Arts Gallery at Henderson State University at Arkadelphia. The show will feature 26 artists from across Arkansas, including two from Southeast Arkansas: Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. The exhibition is free for public viewing and most works will be available for sale, according to a news release. The exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. The project will be on display through Nov. 30. The Russell gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Underway

Farm to School grant applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the second-annual Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the new Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm to school activities. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, according to a news release. The grant programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. Applicants are welcome to apply for one or both grant opportunities. The applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3bkrYSd.

Chamber accepting Leadership Pine Bluff applications

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff class, according to the Chamber newsletter. The class is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee, according to the newsletter. The application deadline is Dec. 9. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9a768598-baa6-4756-b4bd-3ab7f968c318.pdf or by emailing ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, Nov. 5

PWA plans scholarship auction

The Progressive Women's Association (PWA) of White Hall will hold its annual Fall Scholarship Auction at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The public is welcome to attend. "We will be auctioning gift certificates, jewelry, home decor and much more. We will provide free refreshments," Brenda Doucey, PWA member, said. The money raised will go into their Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship Fund. Details: Bernice Foster at (870) 489-3600 or Brenda Doucey at (870) 692-0101.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 6

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a session with a registered dietitian on Nov. 6, and a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

UAPB Art Exhibition featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main's loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, Nov. 7

Walk Across Arkansas underway

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There's no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn't limited to walking, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9

New St. Hurricane announces revival

New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will conduct a revival Nov. 9-10. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and worship begins at 7 p.m. (in person and virtual via Facebook and YouTube), according to a news release. The Rev. Carlos Kelly, pastor of Beulahland Bible Church, will be the guest speaker. Class topics are Developing a Devotional Life (personally and as a family), Contentment in a Crisis, The Fire & Fruit of Rejoicing, and YOUTH - Believing the Gospel. The event is open to the general public. Derick Easter is the host pastor.

Through Friday, Nov. 12

Arthritis Foundation hosts walking event

The Arthritis Foundation will host Walk With Ease at the Jefferson Regional Walking Track, 1301 W. 40th Ave., to be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Nov. 12. Registration is required, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed. These include health screenings, face masks and social distancing. To register or for details call (870) 879-1440 or contact ndbates@uams.edu.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 12

Buck Fever Festival set at Banks

The city of Banks will host the 35th annual Buck Fever Festival Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, according to a news release. At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, the event will begin with pageants for children under age four. Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. vendors will sell a variety of items. Also, the Big Buck Contest features a $250 prize for the biggest buck deer. The big buck and big doe contests will continue until Saturday evening. The parade begins at noon. The headlining band is Tilluride, a country band with rock roots from Texas, which will play at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 on the main stage. Details: Buck Fever Festival on Facebook.

SEA concert group begins performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Several events will be held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Programs include: Pirates of Penzance Musical Review -- on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the fine arts center. Christmas Around the World -- Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny -- on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

'Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On' set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," the center's biennial variety show fundraiser, according to a news release. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Details: asc701.org.

Friday, Nov. 19

Deadline set for Stepps scholarship applications

The Sharon D. Stepps Memorial Scholarship is now available for qualifying high school seniors. The deadline to apply is Nov. 19, according to a news release. An applicant must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, be a permanent resident of Arkansas, be a graduating high school senior with a commitment to attend a two- or four-year accredited historically black college or university in 2022 and demonstrate school/community leadership. The Stepps scholarship was created to honor the memory of Dr. Kristopher Stepps' sister.

Saturday, Nov. 20

TOPPS to host November food event

TOPPS willl hold a Thanksgiving food distribution at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. The drive through distribution will remain in effect. The mentoring program students will be present and caution must be used when children are present, according to a news release. TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) is a non-profit agency.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 23

Kennel Club to hold classes

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class for eight-weeks. The class began Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $65 and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Through Thursday, Dec. 9

Leadership Pine Bluff applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff class. The application deadline is Dec. 9, according to the Chamber newsletter. The class is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee, according to the newsletter. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9a768598-baa6-4756-b4bd-3ab7f968c318.pdf or by emailing ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.