Farmington starts work on master park plan

FARMINGTON -- Now that the city has a new Future Land Use Plan, the Farmington Planning Commission will turn its attention to a master park plan.

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, said as part of the project the city will evaluate its landscape ordinance and will look at future park needs.

Sarah Geurtz, landscape architect with Earthplan Design Alternatives in Springdale, is heading up the plan for the city and will work with the Planning Commission. The city is paying the firm $24,900 for the project.

When completed, the master park plan will be delivered to the city as a map, McCarville said.

Similar to its work on the Land Use Plan, the commission will conduct most of its discussions with Geurtz during work sessions. When a draft plan is ready, the commission will hold a hearing for public input.

The final product will go to the Farmington City Council for adoption.

The city has reopened a survey through Nov. 12 to gather information from Farmington residents to help in developing a plan.

Last week, Guertz said the survey was initially open for two weeks and generated 39 responses.

She said research shows that usually 80% of the responses for a survey are generated the first week, and that's what happened with the Farmington survey.

"I was hoping for more," she said. "But there's not a lot of engagement out there right now. It is hard to get responses from surveys."

The survey asks questions about park use, what activities residents would like to see at a park, park elements people believe are important and what residents would like to see in the next 10 to 20 years in Farmington's park system.

When the survey is closed, Guertz said she will analyze the results and provide a report to the Planning Commission. She's also waiting to get more direction from the commission on what it wants in the plan, she said.

Geurtz has been involved with many planning projects, but she said this is her first master park plan. She said she is excited to help with the plan and discuss potential ideas for Farmington's parks for the future.

Geurtz also was involved with the city's Future Land Use Plan. The City Council approved this plan at its Oct. 11 meeting.

The Land Use Plan is a guide the planning commission will use when dealing with zoning issues and requests to rezone property.