Fort Smith shooting leaves man hospitalized

by NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- An afternoon shooting left one person hospitalized.

Justin Brown, 39, suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, according to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police said they were sent to the 5100 block of South 24th Street at 2:31 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance and shooting when they found Brown. Police said his injuries are considered serious, but released no further details.

Jason Fouden, 44, surrendered to police in connection with the incident, the tweet said. Police said Fouden was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed by detectives.

