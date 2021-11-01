Foundation nears fundraising goal for Bentonville library expansion

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Library Foundation is closing in on its fundraising goal to expand the library.

Howard Kerr, foundation president, and Teresa Stafford, executive director, said the group has raised more than $7.2 million in lead gifts toward its $10.5 million goal. The money raised will be added to the city's bond proceeds of $4.5 million for the $15 million expansion project.

The fundraising announcement was made Oct. 23 at the OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium & Fall Fest to celebrate the library's 15-year anniversary at its South Main Street location. The festival was attended by approximately 1,500 people with over 250 children participating in the bike race, according to a news release.

The foundation received a $5.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation, according to the release.

"The Bentonville Public Library is a valued resource with a proven ability to adapt during challenging times and ensure its services remain available to the community," said, Luis Gonzalez, Walton Family Foundation Senior Communications Officer -- Home Region. "This moment represents an opportunity for the library to build on its strengths and continue to grow, innovate and be a best-in-class facility."

Visit Bentonville pledged $500,000. The Bogle family is contributing $500,000 with an additional gift of $250,000 from Becky and Bob Alexander. The McGaugh Family Fund directed a $250,000 gift and $96,600 was provided through the Norma Hoback estate, according to the release.

"I am humbled by our community's support for the library and thrilled with the Bentonville Library Foundation's fundraising efforts so far," library Director Hadi Dudley said. "Our current facility was constructed through a public/private partnership where city resources joined contributions from individuals, organizations and corporations. We are positioned to be successful again, and the community will certainly benefit from this funding model."

The library held its grand opening at 405 S. Main St. 15 years ago Saturday. It was a $9 million project in 2006. The foundation raised $7 million through contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations. The city committed $2 million, Dudley said.

The library has contracted with Minneapolis-based MSR Design for architectural design services and Flintco for preconstruction services. The project is in the schematic design phase. Schematic design is typically the first phase for a project, but for the library it's second because a needs assessment was done first, Kristilyn Vercruysse with MSR Design said.

Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023 and take 16 months, according to a presentation given to the library's advisory board and foundation in October.

During schematic design, the design team will work through programming, both interior and exterior, and turn those spaces into a 3D object. Several alternative design concepts are explored, Vercruysse said.

"Schematic design is a phase where we reach out for feedback from all types of users and look at alternate designs until we are convinced we have the best plan to move forward with," she said.

The needs assessment from MSR Design proposes 65,055 square feet of new and renovated space -- including the current 38,500 square feet -- at a cost a shade under $15 million. It was funded by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation, Dudley said.

The assessment showed people were happy with the library staff and enjoy the library's light, airy space with connection to outdoors, the cafe and study rooms. People also enjoy its easily accessible collection and holds and the drive-up book drops.

Desired improvements included a larger meeting room and more storage; a variety of sizes of meeting spaces; more outdoor space and connections to outside; areas for noisy collaboration such as a maker space; a more generous entry; more space for archiving and genealogy; waiting areas for parents while children play, study and learn; and ways to embrace cycling and the local arts community, according to the presentation in October.

Karly Amezcua of Centerton (right) plays a game with Adaline Amezcua, 4, Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Bentonville Public Library in Bentonville. The Bentonville Library Foundation is closing in on its fundraising goal to expand the public library. Check out nwaonline.com/211030Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Riley Miller of Bentonville (right) reads a book to Olivia Miller, 3, Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Bentonville Public Library in Bentonville. The Bentonville Library Foundation is closing in on its fundraising goal to expand the public library. Check out nwaonline.com/211030Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)