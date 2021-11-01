Hamilton tickets on sale soon

FAYETTEVILLE -- Single tickets for "Hamilton" go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18, the Walton Arts Center announced Monday.

The full Broadway package, with tickets to all six of this season's show, went on sale this summer, along with individual tickets to all shows except "Hamilton," which is coming in the spring.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the center or Walmart AMP or by calling 443-5600. Customers are limited to eight tickets each.

Prices will range from $99 to $199, with a select number of premium seats available from $299. Upholding the show's tradition from its Broadway debut, there will be a lottery for 40, $10 seats for all performances. Details about the lottery will be announced at a later date.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" premiered on Broadway in 2015. The musical won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in addition to Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.