Heating and air company buying 4 acres of industrial land in Springdale for about $300,000

SPRINGDALE -- The Public Facilities Board on Wednesday sold a plot of industrial land in the city's newest industrial park on the condition the city widen a road.

Powers of Arkansas, a commercial heating and air conditioning company based in North Little Rock, will pay $75,000 an acre for approximately 4 acres, or about $300,000, for the property on Kendrick Avenue in the city's northeastern corner.

Alan Hope, president of Powers, said Thursday the company plans to build a 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot building with roughly half being offices and the other half warehouse space with docks.

The company plans to spend about $2 million on the project and hopes for its completion next fall, Hope said. The company currently has about 30 employees in Springdale, but it will have 60 employees ready to move into the new building, he said.

Powers will join Ace of Blades, a lawn care and pest control company, as the first businesses to locate along Kendrick.

A condition of the sale includes the widening of Kendrick by the city, Jim Crouch said in the Public Facilities Board meeting Wednesday. Crouch is the chairman of the board.

The Public Facilities Board is an arm of the city of Springdale that manages industrial land for the city, explained Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance.

Ryan Carr, assistant director of the city's Engineering Department, on Wednesday said the street project is under design, with completion expected in mid-2023.

The City Council voted in May 2020 to build the extension of Kendrick Avenue to North Jefferson Street using $1.7 million of 2018 bond money. The city in March 2020 received a $1.5 million grant earmarked to the project from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Commission.

In return, the Public Facilities Board committed to use $2 million from selling lots in the industrial area to work with the city on a future project. The City Council designated the upgrade of Luther George Park in downtown Springdale as that project.

The wider Kendrick, which will run for almost a half mile, will include two traffic lanes and a center turn lane, a 5-foot sidewalk on the south side of the street, a 10-foot path on the north side of the street and streetlights where Kendrick intersects with Old Missouri Road and Old Wire Road, Carr said.

Scott Edmondson, vice president of economic development for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce, said this is the fourth sale of industrial land this year by the Public Facilities Board.

Other properties include roughly 4 acres for $35,000 total on the south side of Turnbow Avenue to Barmarc Properties and 2.6 acres on the north side of Turnbow Avenue to Adobe Properties for $165,200. The board retains about 8 acres for sale in the Springdale Light Industrial Park behind Northwest Technical Institute, Edmondson said.

The board also sold this year 11.6 acres on Angell Drive to Cypress Cold Storage for $60,000 an acre, or $698,400, he said. The city retains about 9 acres north of East Huntsville Avenue and east of Old Missouri Road.

The Kendrick industrial property has about 80 acres. The city also owns about 16 acres in the technology park bound by Huntsville and East Emma avenues and Butterfield Coach Road and Reinert Drive.

The money the board receives from the sales of property is reinvested to buy more industrial property or to make improvements to properties, Edmondson said.

Hope said Powers has many projects going in Northwest Arkansas, listing the University of Arkansas, Walmart's new corporate headquarters, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and area public schools.

The company rents a building on Wagon Wheel Road but needs about three times the space as the business grows with the region, Hope said.

He said company officials have looked for an existing building in Northwest Arkansas for more than two years.

The Arvest Skyline Report for the first half of 2021 shows the available warehouse space in the region is nearly full. The report is prepared biannually by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas.

The region saw no new warehouse space added to the market during the first six months of 2021, but 558,572 square feet of existing space was brought into use in the first half of 2021, the report reads.

The vacancy rate in warehouses dropped from 9.3% in the second half of 2020 to 6.6% in the first half of 2021.