HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after 10 weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:58 p.m.
Bryant wide receiver Jordan Knox (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Hornets' 24-12 win on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The regular season in high school football concludes this week, and the game we’ve been waiting on will be played this Friday night.

It’s No. 1 Bryant against No. 2 Conway.

Bryant posted a 24-12 victory over North Little Rock last Friday night, while Conway defeated Little Rock Catholic by a final score of 35-7.

Bryant and Conway also are No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 7A, of course.

The No. 1 team in Class 6A coming into last week, Lake Hamilton, fell 42-41 to Benton. Lake Hamilton went for two to win the game late and failed.

The No. 1 teams in the other four classifications all won.

Pulaski Academy defeated Beebe 58-14 in Class 5A.

Shiloh Christian beat Gravette 62-12 in Class 4A.

Prescott downed Jessieville 50-19 in Class 3A.

Bigelow shut out Hector 35-0 in Class 2A.

Here are the updated standings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Bentonville
  6. Benton
  7. Lake Hamilton
  8. Camden Fairview
  9. Cabot
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Bentonville
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Benton
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Jonesboro
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. El Dorado

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Camden Fairview
  3. Greenbrier
  4. Vilonia
  5. White Hall

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Crossett

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Charleston
  5. Harding Academy

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. Des Arc
  3. McCrory
  4. Hazen
  5. Clarendon
