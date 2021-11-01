• Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said she's contracted covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, revealing her status "out of an abundance of transparency" even though she tested negative for several days after her last contact with the president and did not accompany him on his trip abroad.

• Jay Dardenne, Louisiana's commissioner of administration, told lawmakers that the state had reached out multiple times for "very simple paperwork" but didn't get a response, meaning seven villages lost out on $240,000 in federal coronavirus aid.

• Michael Ansezell Tolliver of Monroe, La., was charged with wire fraud and money laundering, accused of obtaining more than $1.1 million from the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

• Joe Vance, human resources director for Southern Furniture Industries in Pontotoc County, Miss., said there aren't X-rays, but many primary and acute-care services are available at a new company health and wellness clinic for 2,200 employees and their families in an effort to control health care costs.

• Charles Williams, city engineer in Jackson, Miss., said workers have begun the final phase of an $8 million water project to lay 2 miles of pipes replacing some of the lines that failed during a deep freeze in February, improving capacity and water pressure and trying to limit service disruptions.

• Capt. Christopher Bohner assumed command at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base on the coast of Georgia, the Navy's East Coast hub for nuclear-armed subs, with the outgoing commander telling him, "You are about to embark on the best job in the Navy."

• Laura Richardson, a four-star Army general, has become the first woman to take the helm of the U.S. Southern Command, which is based in Doral, Fla., and oversees the Latin American and Caribbean region for the Defense Department.

• Sergio Furnari, an Italian sculptor, said "They literally broke my heart" when his Heroes Heart Monument, a tribute to health care workers and covid-19 victims, was removed from New York City's Central Park, but he conceded he didn't have a permit.

• Jon Bon Jovi was forced to cancel a Miami Beach, Fla., concert even as the crowd was filling a venue when he tested positive for covid-19, though a DJ put on a show for the disappointed fans and one proclaimed, "When life gives you lemons ... ask for tequila and salt!"